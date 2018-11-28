Coffee perks us up in the morning and helps us power through lulls in the afternoon. But if you want a cup of joe later in the evening or need to order something for kids or adults who might literally bounce off the walls if they come within arm’s reach of espresso, we’ve got you covered.

14 Caffeine-Free Starbucks Secret Menu Holiday Drinks Gallery

It seems like Starbucks is always debuting new specialty beverages, but there aren’t many exciting caffeine-free holiday drinks on the menu (no surprise there, considering it’s a coffee chain). So if you want something a little more festive than your average hot chocolate, you have to hit up the secret menu.

Most, but not all of the items included in this list were sourced from the Starbucks Secret Menu blog, which publishes drink recipes submitted by real-life baristas and consumers across the globe. A good amount of the caffeine-free varieties are Frappuccinos — what Starbucks calls its blended beverages — but there are other hot and cold yummies peppered throughout.

We aren’t qualified to tell you how to care for children, but if you give them caffeine before bedtime you might regret it at 3 a.m. when you’re chasing a very fast tiny person armed with seven different-colored crayons they are dragging across a white wall. Although they contain sugar and trace amounts of chocolate, these 14 caffeine-free holiday drinks from Starbucks won’t keep you or your kids up all night.