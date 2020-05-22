In the realm of brunch-time cocktails, few eye-openers do as good of a job of, well, opening your eyes as a bloody mary. Sure, a mimosa is always pleasant and a screwdriver goes down easy, but there’s nothing like a salty, spicy bloody mary to whet your appetite. People are looking to recreate their favorite cocktails at home during quarantine, and, contrary to what some restaurants might have you think, they’re also surprisingly easy to make at home with just a handful of basic ingredients.

Popular Coronavirus Quarantine Cocktails By State

Head to a popular brunch spot and you’re likely to encounter some kind of crazy bloody mary; even Red Lobster debuted one topped off with a lobster claw and Cheddar Bay Biscuit. We’re not going to deny that elaborate bloody marys loaded with bacon or beef jerky sound fantastic, but why mess with perfection?

Keep it simple with the only bloody mary recipe you’ll ever need. Some vodka, tomato juice or V8, a dash of Worcestershire, hot sauce to taste and a crisp celery stalk to garnish is all that’s needed to complete a perfect brunch — or an even better breakfast in bed.

Perfect Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 ounces vodka

3/4 cups tomato juice or V8

2 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

Tabasco, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1 stalk celery, with leaves intact

To give the glass a salt rim, pour the salt into a ring on a plate, dampen the rim of a highball glass and dip the glass into the salt.

In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, tomato juice or V8, Worcestershire, Tabasco and pepper. Fill with ice and shake.

Fill the glass with ice, strain the shaker into the glass and garnish with the celery stalk.

If you'd rather kick back and have a chef whip up some brunch creations, consider ordering one of the best breakfast dishes in every state.