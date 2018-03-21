25 Wines to Drink Now or Lay Down for the Future

You always want to have a few bottles of wine on hand that you can drink whenever the occasion arises, whether for tonight’s dinner, when friends drop by, or for an impromptu party. More on Wine 5 White Wine Styles to Welcome Spring

Champagne Talk With Moët & Chandon’s Benoît Gouez

chardonnay) can develop nicely for four or five years — and you don't have to have an actual wine cellar to keep them. This collection is a good mix of both, with several bargains under $20, a couple of vintage Champagnes, and some complex wines to lay down in a cool closet or beneath your basement stairs to age until the right moment arises.

Wines to drink soon:

Fetzer Echo Ridge California Sauvignon Blanc 2016 ($8). A fairly simple wine at a simple price — lightly flavored, with most of the taste in the finish.

Réserve des Rochers Mâcon Chaintré ($12). Make this white Burgundy your house wine —pleasant apple flavor and a touch of spice with light acidity, at a great price.

Two Angels High Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2017 ($17). Nicely structured and slightly juicy with tropical fruits and a kiss of lime.

SideBar High Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2016 ($22). Nice and juicy with a little tart apple, a little lime, and a little oak.

Herdado do Rocim “Olho de Mocho” Alentejano Branco Reserva 2014 ($30). Made from Portugal's anão vaz grape, this one offers firm savory flavors with notes of green apple skin; tight and a little tart, with mellow tannins.

Consumano Terre Siciliane Nero d’Avola 2016 ($11). Pleasant with typical nero d'avola cherry-tart flavors and raspy tannins.

Oyster Bay Marlborough Pinot Noir 2015 ($15). A nice middle-of-the-road pinot noir with light cherry and rooty flavors but no herbal notes.

Bonterra California Merlot 2015 ($16). From a veteran producer who uses organic grapes, this is a pleasant, well-balanced wine with light cherry flavor.

Selvapiana Chianti Rufina 2015 ($17). Not all Chianti comes from the Classico region, and this Rufina features nice texture with tart cherry flavor and warm wood notes.

Castello d’Albola Chianti Classico Riserva 2013 ($19). A nice combination of fruity and tangy flavors with light tannins and a smooth body.

Malhadinha Monte da Peceguina Alentejano 2015 ($19). Quite enjoyable, with ripe cherry flavor and a dry herbal underlay.

Château de Saint-Amour Saint-Amour 2015 ($22). An enjoyable Beaujolais, with rounded cherry flavor, a slight earthiness, and a finishing tartness.

Caiarossa Pergolaia Toscana Red Blend 2013 ($23). A second-label wine from a noted Super-Tuscan producer, this is a very lean Bordeaux-style blend with cherries, spice, and a few green notes.

Cartuxa Évora Alentejo Tinto Colheita 2013 ($25). Mainly from native Portuguese red grapes, this one is merlot-like in its cherry flavor and its texture, finishing with firm tannins.

Wines worth holding for three to five years (or longer):

Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Brut 2009 ($51). Bracing intensity of bubbles with flavors of mellow apples and toasty brioche.

Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Brut Rosé 2009 ($62). Assertive yet smooth and full-bodied, with light cherry flavors.

FEL Anderson Valley Chardonnay 2016 ($32). A toasty chardonnay, but lean with crisp stone fruit flavors.

Charles Smith “Boom Boom” Washington State Syrah 2015 ($17). If you have any attraction to syrah at all, run out and buy a case of this excellent wine at a bargain-basement price. It’s Northern Rhône in style, with plums and dark chocolate and earthiness and more.

Two Angels High Valley Petit Sirah 2014 ($17). A big, savory wine with dark cherry and chocolate flavors and a hint of pencil lead.

Esporão Alentejo Reserva 2014 ($23). A lean and tart blend, somewhat in the Bordeaux mold, with tart cherry flavor.

Stags’ Leap Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 ($47). Nice fruit intensity without being fruit-forward, with flavors of cherries and toast and savory tannins.

Tommasi “Casisano” Brunello di Montalcino 2012 ($48). Not a big wine in terms of volume, but with big flavors — tart, earthy, and gamy, with lots of raspy tannins.

Kenwood Vineyards “Artist Series” Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon ($61). Very nice integration of fruit and wood with fresh blackberry flavor and just a tad of tartness in its long and lovely finish.

Flora Springs Trilogy Napa Valley Red Wine 2015 ($85). A rich and delicious blend of mainly cabernet sauvignon with a little malbec and petit verdot, offering velvety flavors of blackberry and mulberry and a light oak accent.

Etude “Heirloom” Carneros Pinot Noir 2015 ($88). Well-structured, elegant, and slightly lean with a cola flavor; rounded but not fruit forward, with a balance of flavors and structure that makes it a great food wine.

Wines for review were provided by their producers or importers at no cost to the writer.