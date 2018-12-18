Sadly, there’s no real-life Aquaman to protect our seas and ocean waters from marine pollution. But in a Aquaman-like move, Corona beer is partnering with the global network Parley for the Oceans to try out eco-friendly six-pack packaging in select markets.

The new six-pack rings are made from plant-based biodegradable fibers, with a mix of byproduct waste and compostable materials, the company said in a press release. The rings eventually break down into organic material that won’t harm wildlife, unlike most six-pack rings, which are made of plastic and often end up in ocean waters.

“The beach is an important part of Corona’s DNA and we have been working with Parley to address the issue on the frontlines where plastic is physically accumulating,” said Evan Ellman, Corona Better World director. “We also recognize the influence a global brand like Corona can have on the industry, and with the support of Parley, are pursuing scalable solutions like plastic-free six pack rings that can become a new standard to avoid plastic for good.”

As seen in photos provided by the brand, the new rings definitely look different than the thin plastic rings to which beer drinkers may be accustomed. They’re a tan color, and appear thicker and stronger than the regular rings.



Corona via Business Wire

The plastic-free rings will be tried first in Tulum, Mexico, in early 2019, with later plans to continue tests in the United Kingdom.

Corona and Parley for the Oceans first teamed up in 2017, and since then, have conducted over 300 clean-ups picking up more than 3 million pounds of plastic waste in over 15 countries. If the nature-nurturing news has you wanting to raise a glass, check out the 150 best bars in America ranking.