When it comes to iconic state foods, toasted ravioli definitely takes the title in Missouri. Particularly popular in the St. Louis area, it’s a wonderful addition to any meal for cheese and pasta lovers and, believe it or not, it can be a great topping for a burger too.

If you’re looking to make this regionally inspired burger, you’ll have to get creative with your grilling techniques and toppings.

You can use all sorts of seasonings, grill up different types of meats, add homemade sauces and top your burger off with seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, various types of cheeses and, yes, even pasta.

Try this St. Louis Burgers recipe to take your burger-making skills to the next level.

St. Louis Burgers



Ingredients:

1 pound of ground beef

4 frozen toasted cheese ravioli

4 tablespoons marinara sauce (comes with ravioli)

1/4 cup of part-skim ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon of dried Italian seasoning

4 hamburger buns, split

Directions:

Prepare toasted ravioli and sauce per package directions.



Combine ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning. Add ground beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly.



Lightly shape beef into four 1/2-inch-thick patties.



Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals and cover. Grill for 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally. (If using a preheated gas grill, grill over medium heat for 7 to 9 minutes.) Instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center should read 160 degrees Fahrenheit when done.



Place patty on bottom half of each bun and evenly top burgers with marinara sauce and ravioli.



Close sandwiches and serve.



Recipe courtesy of The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.