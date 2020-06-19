Bet you haven't ever thought about topping a classic burger with a Missouri staple — toasted ravioli! It's delicious cheesy goodness.
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Cook's Tip: You may substitute your favorite marinara sauce, if desired.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 4 frozen cheese ravioli
- 4 Tablespoons marinara sauce (comes with ravioli)
- 1/4 Cup part-skim ricotta cheese
- 1 Teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 4 hamburger buns, split
Directions
Prepare toasted ravioli and sauce per package directions.
Combine ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning. Add ground beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Place burger on bottom half of each bun. Evenly top burgers with marinara sauce and ravioli. Close sandwiches.