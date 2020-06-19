  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

St. Louis Burgers

June 19, 2020 | 1:13pm
The gateway to flavortown
Photo courtesy Beef - It's What's For Dinner

Bet you haven't ever thought about topping a classic burger with a Missouri staple — toasted ravioli! It's delicious cheesy goodness.

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Notes

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Cook's Tip: You may substitute your favorite marinara sauce, if desired.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 4 frozen cheese ravioli
  • 4 Tablespoons marinara sauce (comes with ravioli)
  • 1/4 Cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1 Teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 4 hamburger buns, split

Directions

Prepare toasted ravioli and sauce per package directions.

Combine ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning.  Add ground beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly.  Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Place burger on bottom half of each bun.  Evenly top burgers with marinara sauce and ravioli.  Close sandwiches.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving487
Total Fat28g42%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Cholesterol95mg32%
Protein28g55%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A35µg4%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.4mg33.8%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.1µg1%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.5%
Vitamin K10µg9%
Calcium157mg16%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)102µg25%
Folic acid45µgN/A
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium38mg9%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg49%
Phosphorus287mg41%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium444mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.8%
Sodium428mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg31.1%
Trans1gN/A
Water115gN/A
Zinc5mg50%
