We love chicken wings any day of the year, it doesn’t even have to be football season. But, since we’re just days away from the NFL conference championships and two weeks from Super Bowl Sunday, this game day favorite is 100% on our minds.

Buffalo Chicken Dip, Nachos and More Game Day Snack Recipes

There’s just one little problem with making chicken wings at home: It’s messy! Frying wings uses oodles of oil, can be temperamental and has the potential to splatter absolutely everywhere. Oven-baking wings is a solid alternative, but can totally wreck your sheetpan. Air frying makes amazing wings, but not everyone has this relatively new gadget. So what to do?

It’s time to turn to a classic, easy home cooking gadget: the slow cooker.

Slow cooking chicken wings is a seriously underrated technique. It’s set-it-and-forget-it levels of easy, and the end result makes for some of the juiciest, fall-off-the-bone meat you could ever imagine. Admittedly, there is a bit of a trade-off. You won’t be getting that classic crispy skin. However, this slow cooker chicken wing recipe uses a salty and sweet honey glaze. It’s a stellar sticky sauce, so you won’t really even miss that crunch.

Making this is so simple, too. All you need to do is line your slow cooker, add chicken wings to the bottom, make your sauce in a medium-size bowl, add said sauce to the slow cooker, mix it all together, and cook on low for six hours. While these are cooking, you can spend your precious time and energy focusing on other game day dishes, like nachos, dips, pigs in a blanket and more.

Ingredients:

2 to 3 pounds chicken wings

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons coconut aminos or soy sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons garlic powder

3/4 teaspoons ground ginger

Directions:

Step 1: Place a slow cooker liner in your slow cooker. Place chicken wings on the bottom.

Step 2: In a bowl, combine 1/3 cup honey, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 2 tablespoons coconut aminos or soy sauce, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 2 teaspoons garlic powder, and 3/4 teaspoons ground ginger.

Step 3: Pour mixture over wings and mix well.

Step 5: Cook on high for three to four hours or on low for six hours, until cooked through.

Step 6: Serve and enjoy warm.