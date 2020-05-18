If you've ever craved a comforting meal but don't want to whip out a dozen different pots and pans, then you know how a one-pot dish can be a lifesaver. This chicken Parmesan-inspired chili is an easy dish that takes less than one hour to make, and has all the flavors of that classic Italian dish while being way easier than making chicken parm from scratch.

Not only is chicken parm chili a comforting dish, it's also the perfect way to use leftover chicken in a creative way. You can swap the ground chicken for leftovers in a pinch.

To make the dish you'll need ground chicken, cannellini beans, tomatoes, chicken broth, cheese and an array of spices. After toasting your seasonings, add chicken to the pot. Once the chicken is brown, add beans, broth, tomatoes and Parmesan. Let the dish simmer for 20 minutes, then top it with more Parmesan and a dollup of ricotta.

This revamp on a classic Italian dish is sure to get you through your week night dinner rut, as will these other easy recipes for perfect home-cooked meals.

Chicken Parm Chili

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves of garlic, sliced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon oregano

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 pounds ground chicken

15 ounce can cannellini beans, drained

3 cups chicken broth

28 ounces chopped tomatoes (canned)

1/4 cup Parmesan, grated plus the rind

1 handful of fresh basil, chopped

1 handful of fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons ricotta cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella

Directions:

Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium high heat. Add onion and garlic, cook until translucent.

Push aside onions and garlic and add oregano and red pepper flakes with another dash of olive oil. Toast the spices until fragrant. Then mix with onions and garlic.

Add salt, pepper and chicken to the pot to brown. Then add beans, broth, tomatoes, Parmesan rind, and half of your fresh herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Ladle into bowls and garnish with Parmesan, mozzarella, herbs, and big dollops of ricotta.