It's no secret that during the fall season, pumpkin spice is king. We put it in our coffees, add it to our baked goods and get excited for it year after year. But if you've been scaling back on your morning $5 lattes, this do-it-yourself pumpkin spice syrup will show you that homemade coffee can be just as tasty.

The combined flavor of pumpkin puree, mixed with vanilla extract and pumpkin spice will remind you of autumn days strolling through your favorite pumpkin patches and apple orchards.

To make the syrup, start by mixing all of your ingredients together in a pan and sert over medium heat and cook it for about one hour, stirring occasionally. Everyone's stove tops are different, so if you find that your syrup is too thick, try adding some water and cranking the heat up a bit.

Once it's done, let it cool down for another hour and then strain it. Add the syrup to your cofee, waffles or any of our tasty recipes made with canned pumpkin.

Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon pumpkin spice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Combine and mix all ingredients together in a pan and set over medium heat. Cook it for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Let it cool down for another hour and then strain it using a nut milk bag (for clear syrup, a fine strainer works as well).

Recipe courtesy of illy