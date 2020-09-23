Courtesy of illy
  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Coffee & Tea
  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Coffee & Tea

Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Spice Syrup

September 23, 2020 | 3:20pm
By
Delicious pumpkin spice lattes are only a few steps away
Courtesy of illy

It's no secret that during the fall season, pumpkin spice is king. We put it in our coffees, add it to our baked goods and get excited for it year after year. But if you've been scaling back on your morning $5 lattes, this do-it-yourself pumpkin spice syrup will show you that homemade coffee can be just as tasty

Apple Recipes Perfect for Fall

The combined flavor of pumpkin puree, mixed with vanilla extract and pumpkin spice will remind you of autumn days strolling through your favorite pumpkin patches and apple orchards

To make the syrup, start by mixing all of your ingredients together in a pan and sert over medium heat and cook it for about one hour, stirring occasionally. Everyone's stove tops are different, so if you find that your syrup is too thick, try adding some water and cranking the heat up a bit. 

Once it's done, let it cool down for another hour and then strain it. Add the syrup to your cofee, waffles or any of our tasty recipes made with canned pumpkin.

Pumpkin Spice Syrup 

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin puree
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon pumpkin spice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Combine and mix all ingredients together in a pan and set over medium heat. Cook it for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Let it cool down for another hour and then strain it using a nut milk bag (for clear syrup, a fine strainer works as well).

Related
Thanksgiving Recipes You Can Make Ahead and FreezeSimple Indian Dinner Recipes, Dessert Recipes and MoreThe Best Mac and Cheese RecipesSimple Weeknight Dinners: The Ultimate Recipe Guide

Recipe courtesy of illy

The Best Pie Recipes for the Holiday Season