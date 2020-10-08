Few things are more delightful than the first burst of crisp fall air. As the leaves outside glow colors of red, orange and yellow, fill your house with the scent of autumn by baking this pumpkin roll with cream cheese recipe, which is ready in less than one hour.

In between perfecting your costume for trick-or-treating and watching your favorite Halloween movies, leave time for baking some of the best pumpkin recipes around. With a pumpkin pie spice and cream cheese center, this delicious pumpkin cake roll is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and give you that fall feeling.

The hardest part about making a cake roll is the actual rolling part of the process. After baking the cake, turn it out onto a sugared towl, wax paper side up. Fold one side of the towel over the short side of the cake, then roll up the cake and let it cool.

Once the cream cheese mixture is made, unroll the cake and spread the mixture evenly over it. Then roll the cake back up and refrigerate it for one hour. This delicious cake roll is one of may recipes that can be made with canned pumpkin.

Pumpkin Cake Roll with Cream Cheese

Ingredients:

1 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 3/4 teaspoons McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice, divided

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 eggs, beaten

3/4 cups canned pumpkin

2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners' sugar

3 tablespoons butter, softened

1 teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

Confectioners' sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Line pan with wax paper; butter paper. Mix granulated sugar, flour, baking powder, 2 teaspoons of the pumpkin pie spice and salt in a large bowl. Stir in eggs and pumpkin until well blended and smooth. Spread evenly in prepared pan.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place a clean kitchen towel on work surface; dust with 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar. Loosen cake around the sides of the pan with a small knife.

Turn out onto the sugared towel, wax paper side up. Fold 1 side of the towel over the short side of the cake, then roll up the cake jelly-roll style. Cool cake completely.

Mix cream cheese, 1 cup confectioners' sugar, butter, vanilla and remaining 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl until well blended and smooth. Stir in walnuts, if desired.

Unroll cake onto towel. Peel off wax paper. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over cake. Using a towel, roll up the cake and place seam-side down on the serving platter. Trim ends of cake.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve. Sprinkle cake with additional confectioners' sugar just before serving.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick