Pumpkin Cake Roll with Cream Cheese Filling

This delicious pumpkin cake roll makes a perfect fall dessert. The recipe uses canned pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and cream cheese to make this cake roll.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 Cups flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 2 3/4 Teaspoons McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice, divided
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 3/4 Cups canned pumpkin
- 2 Tablespoons confectioners' sugar
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1 Cup confectioners' sugar
- 3 Tablespoons butter, softened
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- Confectioners' sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Line pan with wax paper; butter paper. Mix granulated sugar, flour, baking powder, 2 teaspoons of the pumpkin pie spice and salt in a large bowl. Stir in eggs and pumpkin until well blended and smooth. Spread evenly in prepared pan.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place a clean kitchen towel on work surface; dust with 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar. Loosen cake around the sides of the pan with a small knife.
Turn out onto the sugared towel, wax paper side up. Fold 1 side of the towel over the short side of the cake, then roll up the cake jelly-roll style. Cool cake completely.
Mix cream cheese, 1 cup confectioners' sugar, butter, vanilla and remaining 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl until well blended and smooth. Stir in walnuts, if desired.
Unroll cake onto towel. Peel off wax paper. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over cake. Using a towel, roll up the cake and place seam-side down on the serving platter. Trim ends of cake.
Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve. Sprinkle cake with additional confectioners' sugar just before serving.