Pumpkin Cake Roll with Cream Cheese Filling

Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Line pan with wax paper; butter paper. Mix granulated sugar, flour, baking powder, 2 teaspoons of the pumpkin pie spice and salt in a large bowl. Stir in eggs and pumpkin until well blended and smooth. Spread evenly in prepared pan.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place a clean kitchen towel on work surface; dust with 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar. Loosen cake around the sides of the pan with a small knife.

Turn out onto the sugared towel, wax paper side up. Fold 1 side of the towel over the short side of the cake, then roll up the cake jelly-roll style. Cool cake completely.

Mix cream cheese, 1 cup confectioners' sugar, butter, vanilla and remaining 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl until well blended and smooth. Stir in walnuts, if desired.

Unroll cake onto towel. Peel off wax paper. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over cake. Using a towel, roll up the cake and place seam-side down on the serving platter. Trim ends of cake.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve. Sprinkle cake with additional confectioners' sugar just before serving.