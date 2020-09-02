  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin Cake Roll with Cream Cheese Filling

September 2, 2020 | 2:57pm
By
Pumpkin spice rolled into a cake
Pumpkin Cake Roll with Cream Cheese Filling
Courtesy of McCormick

This delicious pumpkin cake roll makes a perfect fall dessert. The recipe uses canned pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and cream cheese to make this cake roll.  

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
40 m
20 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
254
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup granulated sugar
  • 3/4 Cups flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 3/4 Teaspoons McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice, divided
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 3/4 Cups canned pumpkin
  • 2 Tablespoons confectioners' sugar
  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 Cup confectioners' sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • Confectioners' sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Line pan with wax paper; butter paper. Mix granulated sugar, flour, baking powder, 2 teaspoons of the pumpkin pie spice and salt in a large bowl. Stir in eggs and pumpkin until well blended and smooth. Spread evenly in prepared pan.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place a clean kitchen towel on work surface; dust with 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar. Loosen cake around the sides of the pan with a small knife.

Turn out onto the sugared towel, wax paper side up. Fold 1 side of the towel over the short side of the cake, then roll up the cake jelly-roll style. Cool cake completely.

Mix cream cheese, 1 cup confectioners' sugar, butter, vanilla and remaining 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl until well blended and smooth. Stir in walnuts, if desired.

Unroll cake onto towel. Peel off wax paper. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over cake. Using a towel, roll up the cake and place seam-side down on the serving platter. Trim ends of cake.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve. Sprinkle cake with additional confectioners' sugar just before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving254
Total Fat11g16%
Sugar30gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Cholesterol68mg23%
Protein3g7%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A230µg26%
Vitamin B120.1µg6.2%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.8%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.5%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.8%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium62mg6%
Fiber0.7g2.9%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.7mg3.9%
Magnesium9mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus94mg13%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium85mg2%
Sodium141mg6%
Sugars, added29gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water34gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3%
