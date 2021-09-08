Pozole is Mexican comfort food at its finest. A large stock pot of slow simmered meat in broth that's punched up with roasted tomatillos, jalapenos, onion, lime, oregano and cilantro, this satisfying soup is perfect for holidays, weeknight dinners and everything in between.

20-Plus Meal Prep Recipes That Will Make Weeknights a Breeze

The traditional soup originated in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. Its history is a little murky, but it's said to be connected to other dishes that used corn during the pre-Columbian time. No matter where it originated, pozole has been ingrained in Mexican culture for decades. It's often served during cultural festivals, parties and holiday celebrations.

You can make pozole a few different ways. There's red pozole, white pozole and green pozole. The name indicates the ingredients used. Red pozole denotes the use of red chiles, while green pozole uses tomatillos and green chiles. White pozole omits the chiles all together, making a tamer version of the timeless soup. For this recipe, you'll be making green pozole.

As stated, the key to green pozole is tomatillos and green chiles, like serranos and jalapenos. Tomatillos are typically spotted at farmers markets and in grocery stores during late August and into early Autumn. When added to pozole, the small, round fruit brings with it the brightness of summer while tender chicken brings all the comfort of fall eating.

Once it's done simmering, serve the soup with traditional ingredients like radishes, cotija cheese, fresh cilantro and diced avocado. It's one of many incredible Mexican dishes you can make at home.

Recipe courtesy of Mexican Please

Ingredients:

For the green sauce:

10 tomatillos

2 poblanos

2 white onions

2 jalapeños

4 garlic cloves

1/2 bunch cilantro

56 ounces hominy

For the chicken:

2 chicken breasts

2 quarts stock

1/2 onion

10 sprigs cilantro

1 teaspoon Mexican oregano

Freshly cracked black pepper

Lime

Olive Oil

Directions

For the green sauce:

Step 1: Pull off the husks of 10 tomatillos and give them a good rinse. De-stemming these is optional.

Step 2: Add the tomatillos to a roasting pan along with 2 rinsed poblanos and roast them in the oven at 400F. Flip the poblanos over after 15-20 minutes. The poblanos will need about 30 minutes total to fully roast.

Step 3: Remove the poblanos from the oven and let them cool down for a few minutes.

Step 4: Pull off and discard as much of the poblano skin as you can. De-stem and de-seed.

Step 5: Add the following green sauce ingredients to a blender: 2 peeled onions, 2 de-stemmed and rinsed jalapenos, 4 peeled garlic cloves, and 1/2 bunch of rinsed cilantro.

Step 6: Add the poblanos and tomatillos to the blender and combine well with the other ingredients.

Step 7: Add a dollop of oil to a saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Pour in the green sauce from the blender and cook for a few minutes.

Step 8: Drain and rinse 56 ounces of hominy. (If you want a soupier version, use just 28 ounces.) Add the hominy to the green sauce.

For the chicken:

Step 1: Add the 2 chicken breasts to a pan and cover with 2 quarts of stock. Be sure there is enough liquid to submerge the chicken breasts.

Step 2: Add 1/2 onion, 10 sprigs cilantro, a pinch of salt and some freshly cracked black pepper.

Step 3: Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer.

Step 4: Cook the chicken for 20 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink inside.

Step 5: Set the chicken aside to cool. Save the cooking liquid.

Step 6: Shred the chicken using two forks.

Step 7: Strain the cooking liquid to remove onion and cilantro bits.

Step 8: Add the shredded chicken and cooking liquid to the pan with the green sauce.

Step 9: Add 1 teaspoon Mexican oregano, 1 teaspoon salt, and some freshly cracked black pepper.

Step 10: Let simmer for 15 minutes or until the hominy is heated through.

Step 11: Serve immediately with a squeeze of lime.