Picture this: a late weekend morning, a table laden with foods both savory and sweet, and, most importantly, a really good group of friends and family, all sitting down together for a long, languid, and delicious meal. This is brunch, and it is good. Brunch is a magical time of day when good things come together — when morning meets afternoon, savory meets sweet, day-drinking is encouraged, and bacon can go on anything.
Hosting a weekend brunch party, whether it’s for two people or 20, is one of the most idyllic things you can do with your weekend. Celebrate a sun-drenched summer Sunday with fresh fruit and delicious, health-boosting smoothies, or cozy up on a cold, grey, winter’s morning with a comforting casserole and a warm mug of something delicious.
For this year’s collection of egg-ceptional and oat-erly delicious brunch recipes, we turned to Google Analytics to see which brunch-appropriate recipes our readers have turned to the most over the past year.
From gorgeous (and easy-to-make) potato rösti, pancakes, and French toast casseroles to wonderful homemade challah, buttermilk biscuits and easy, cheesy, slow-cooker grits, these most-popular recipes cover all the brunch bases. Read on to find out which recipes made the cut for our 50 best brunch recipes for 2018!
