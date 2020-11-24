The first thing that comes to mind when you think about Thanksgiving is probably turkey. But for every turkey recipe out there and every turkey fan, there are some people who just plain don't like the stuff. If that's you, this orange clove ham is a great alternative to turkey, especially if you plan to scale down your Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Ham is an often overlooked protein, relegated to easy weeknight dinners with a side of scalloped potatoes. The orange glaze on this easy to prep dish gives a slightly sweet and deeply aromatic note to the baked ham. When served with a side of stuffing and mashed potatoes, this ham will shine just as bright as turkey typically does — with none of the tryptophan haze.

Start the cooking process by preheating your over to 350 degrees. Mix together the brown sugar, dry mustard, orange peel and orange juice in a small bowl. Place the ham in a large roasting pan an top with the orange slices and whole cloves. Bake the ham for one hour, brushing with the sugar mixture during the last 30 minutes.

Let the ham cool down for about 15 minutes before slicing. Not a fan of ham? Or still on the hunt for a vegetarian holiday entree? Check out our complete list of the best Thanksgiving recipes of all time.

Orange Clove Baked Ham

Ingredients

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 ready-to-eat boneless ham, (3 pounds)

3 oranges, sliced thin

Cloves, whole

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix brown sugar, mustard, orange peel and orange juice in small bowl.

Place ham in large foil-lined roasting pan.

Place orange slices on ham.

Push whole cloves into orange slices and ham.

Bake 1 hour, brushing with sugar mixture during the last 30 minutes.

Let stand 15 minutes before slicing.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick