Step 1: Preheat oven to 400F. Bring a salted pot of water to a boil.

Step 2: Rinse the frozen shrimp and place on a baking sheet. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Set aside.

Step 3: Drizzle 1/2 cup olive oil on a second baking sheet. Put the block of feta on the sheet along with 2 pints of cherry or grape tomatoes and 6 to 8 cloves garlic. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon red chili flakes and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt over feta and tomatoes. Gently toss the tomatoes so they are coated in oil.

Step 4: Put both baking sheets in the oven. Roast the shrimp for 6 minutes, or until just cooked through. Remove and set aside. Cook the feta and tomatoes for 10 minutes then rotate the pan 180 degrees, turn the heat up to 450, and bake for another 15 to 20 minutes, until the tomatoes are bursting and the feta is slightly browned around the edges and very soft, even a little oozy.

Step 5: Meanwhile, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 1 cup or so of the pasta cooking water then drain the noodles.

Step 6: Remove the feta and tomatoes from the oven and stir to break up the feta. Add everything on the baking sheet (oil and all) to a large pan or bowl along with the cooked spaghetti and shrimp. Toss to combine. Divide among bowls and top with parsley or basil. Serve.