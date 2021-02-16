As much as we try not to be susceptible to hype, for the most part Tik Tok trends have turned out to be legit time and again (we're looking at you, Tik Tok tortilla hack!). The most recent example is the baked feta pasta recipe that originated with Finnish blogger and artist Jenni Häyrinen. Like many of the best recipes, the premise is simple: bake cherry tomatoes, feta and oil until everything is bubbling, then mix with your favorite pasta. It creates a delicious sauce in absolutely no time.
We decided to put our own spin on the viral recipe by using more tomatoes, chili flakes instead of chili peppers and lots of garlic, plus cooking shrimp directly from frozen at the same time for some added protein to be mixed in with the pasta. It is quick, easy, delicious, and definitely worth the hype.
Notes
Editor's Note: This is definitely entering the regular weeknight rotation. It is so easy and forgiving. Add more or less tomatoes and garlic, throw in extra veggies, swap out the protein - you can even try different cheeses. Most importantly, it's quick and absolutely delicious.
To make this dish vegetarian, omit the shrimp. To make it gluten free, serve with gluten free pasta or spaghetti squash.
If you really want to cut down on dishes, this can be cooked on a single sheet pan, just be aware that the shrimp needs far less cooking time so will need to be removed sooner.
You can use fresh or defrosted shrimp in place of frozen; just cut the cooking time in half.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound frozen shrimp
- 1/2 Cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 8 Ounces feta cheese (1 block)
- 2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes
- 6-8 cloves garlic
- 1 Teaspoon red chili flakes
- 1 Pound spaghetti (or preferred pasta shape)
- Chopped parsley or basil for serving
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400F. Bring a salted pot of water to a boil.
Step 2: Rinse the frozen shrimp and place on a baking sheet. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Set aside.
Step 3: Drizzle 1/2 cup olive oil on a second baking sheet. Put the block of feta on the sheet along with 2 pints of cherry or grape tomatoes and 6 to 8 cloves garlic. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon red chili flakes and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt over feta and tomatoes. Gently toss the tomatoes so they are coated in oil.
Step 4: Put both baking sheets in the oven. Roast the shrimp for 6 minutes, or until just cooked through. Remove and set aside. Cook the feta and tomatoes for 10 minutes then rotate the pan 180 degrees, turn the heat up to 450, and bake for another 15 to 20 minutes, until the tomatoes are bursting and the feta is slightly browned around the edges and very soft, even a little oozy.
Step 5: Meanwhile, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 1 cup or so of the pasta cooking water then drain the noodles.
Step 6: Remove the feta and tomatoes from the oven and stir to break up the feta. Add everything on the baking sheet (oil and all) to a large pan or bowl along with the cooked spaghetti and shrimp. Toss to combine. Divide among bowls and top with parsley or basil. Serve.