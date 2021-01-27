Aside from the occasional food cart gyro, it's not always easy to find good Greek food. When you're missing yia yia's cooking, this Greek-style marinated flank steak will bring those classic southeastern European flavors right to your kitchen. Especially when served with homemade tzatziki.

Takeout Favorites to Make at Home

If you're not familar with Greek cuisine, you might be wondering what makes this flank steak so special. Instead of the basic salt and pepper rub you can find at any steakhouse, this recipe marinates the steak for up to 24 hours in a delicate blend of olive oil, lemon juice, soy sauce, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard and mint. This gives the steak a refreshing savory flavor that bursts with acidity.

Of course, any Greek-inspired dish needs a side of tzatziki and if you have time to make it from scratch you definitely should.

Just mix together some greek yogurt, lemon juice, cucumber, fresh dill, mint, garlic and salt. The creamy blend of rich, salty flavors pairs effortlessly with a hearty bite of steak. If you have any ingredients leftover, try making a gyro or more foods from around the world that you can make at home.

Ingredients:

For the steak:

2 pounds flank steak

1 cup olive oil

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup coconut aminos or soy sauce

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons fresh chopped mint

1 teaspoon dried oregano

For the tzatziki:

3/4 cups plain Greek yogurt or 1/2 cup coconut cream

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup finely chopped cucumber

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 teaspoon salt

Directions

For the steak

Step 1: Place 2 pounds flank steak in a large container or dish.

Step 2: Mix together 1 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, 1/4 cup coconut aminos or soy sauce, 1 tablespoon lemon zest, 1/4 cup red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons fresh chopped mint and 1 teaspoon dried oregano and pour over steak until completely covered.

Step 3: Marinade for at least 8 hours, up to 24 hours.

Step 4: Heat up grill and grill approximately 5 to 8 minutes per side, depending on desired degree of doneness.

Step 5: Continue to baste the meat with additional marinade while cooking to enhance the flavor.

Step 6: Allow steak to rest.

For the tzatziki

Step 1: Whisk together 3/4 cups plain Greek yogurt or 1/2 cup coconut cream, 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, 1/2 cup finely chopped cucumber, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, 1 garlic clove, crushed and 1 teaspoon salt to taste.

Step 2: Serve alongside steak.

This recipe is courtesy of Wholesomelicious.