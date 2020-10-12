Pumpkin recipes and pumpkin spice recipes are all the rage during the fall season. Even though homemade pumpkin spice coffee and pumpkin cocktails are fine and good, there is one recipe that uses pumpkin parts and pumpkin spice, creating the ultimate autumnal experience: roasted pumpkin seeds.

After popping in your favorite Halloween movie and picking out which spooky face you're going to carve into your pumpkin, cut the top off your pumpkin and scoop out all those innards. Seperate the pumpkin seeds from the rest of the interiors. This part may be a little gross but trust us, once the seeds crisp up in the oven, all the manual scooping will have been worth it.

After you get all of the pumpkin seeds out of the gourd, add them to a pot of boiling water and boil them for 10 minutes. Then drain the seeds well and let them dry. Toss them in some common pantry spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and sugar. Spread the seeds onto a baking sheet with oil and bake them for about one hour, flipping often.

Once the seeds have cooled and your house is rife with the smell of pumpkin, it's time to dig in. This perfect snack is one of many pumpkin recipes that go beyond the traditional pie.

Roasted Pumpkin Spice Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients:

Pumpkin seeds

1/4 teaspoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon clove powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon grapeseed oil (or any light-flavored oil)

Salt to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 280 degrees F.

Bring a small pot of heavily salted water to a boil.

Scoop the seeds out of your pumpkin and remove as much stringy pumpkin insides as possible.

Add seeds to the boiling water and boil for 10 minutes.

Drain seeds well and let them dry.

Toss seeds in the spices, sugar and oil.

Spread evenly onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake for one hour, flipping the seeds every 10-15 minutes.

Remove seeds from the oven and let cool.

Toss with salt if desired.