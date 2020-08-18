Caesar salad is one of those crowd-favorites that seems like it would be easy to make at home, but the dressing is hard to nail down. But you shouldn’t have to only get a good Caesar salad out at a restaurant. Try making it at home with this Caesar dressing recipe.

The secret to a good Caesar salad is all in the dressing. To perfect the dish, you should mix mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, anchovies, garlic, mustard and Worcestershire sauce in a bowl until the ingredients are thoroughly mixed. Then stir in one tablespoon of milk. Refrigerate the dressing until you’re ready to use it.

Once the dressing is prepared, you can add it to your lettuce with some salt and pepper. But, if when the time comes your romaine lettuce looks a little lackluster, put it in an ice bath to make it last longer.

This side salad is ready in just 10 minutes, making it the perfect dish to serve at your next cookout alongside a perfectly cooked steak, juicy burger or some of our cold dish recipes perfect for warm summer days.

Garlic Caesar Salad

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1-2 anchovy fillets, mashed

1 tablespoon McCormick California Style Minced Garlic made from Fresh Garlic

1/2 teaspoon French's Dijon Mustard Squeeze Bottle

1/2 teaspoon French's Classic Worcestershire Sauce

1 tablespoon milk

10 ounces torn Romaine lettuce

1 cup croutons

Pepper, to taste

Directions

Mix mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, anchovies, garlic, mustard and Worcestershire sauce in a small bowl until well blended. Stir in milk. Refrigerate dressing until ready to use.

To serve, toss lettuce and croutons in a large bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat well. Sprinkle with black peppercorn grinder and additional Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick