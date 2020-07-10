Baking pie during the holidays or for a backyard cookout is a tradition — there's even a pie for every season. But this summer, try something new with these fried apple hand pies. They're portable and everyone gets a handheld piece of the pie.

While this dessert is best served fresh, if you don't plan on entertaining 12 guests, these fried apple pies can be refrigerated and saved for later. Just make sure they're stored in an airtight container.

This recipe is a multi-step process, but it's definitely achievable for beginner bakers and what's more rewarding than making an impressive dessert from scratch?

After perfecting the pastry and filling — which use common pantry staples like flour, salt and nutmeg — you should finish up with a glaze. Whisk powdered sugar and milk until smooth, then dip the pies into the icing and let them set for about 15 minutes. After that, just put the pies into a container along with more of our picnic recipes perfect for your blanket and basket.

Fried Apple Hand Pies

Ingredients

For the pastry:

2-1/2 cups all purpose flour, plus 1 cup for rolling out dough

2 tablespoons sugar

1 cup evaporated milk

1 egg

1/2 cup shortening

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

For the filling:

4 apples, peeled, cored and diced

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

3 cups vegetable oil for frying

For the glaze:

2-1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/3 cup milk

Directions

For the pastry:

Sift the dry ingredients together in a bowl. Cut in shortening until well combined using a fork or pastry cutter.

Whisk egg and milk together and mix until the dough comes together.

Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate one hour or until you are ready to make the pies.

For the filling:

Add apples, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a bowl and toss together. Add water and cornstarch to a pan and whisk together. Add apple mixture to the pan and mix together. Place over medium- high heat. Cook, stirring often about 10 minutes. Pour into a bowl and set aside to cool.

When you are ready to make the pies, divide the dough into thirds. Roll dough out over a well floured surface. Add additional flour to the top of the dough if needed to make it easy to roll.

Use a 4 - 5 inch circle (a small saucer or large cookie cutter) to cut pastry into circles.

Add about 1 tablespoon of apple filling to the center of each circle.

Fold over and pinch seams closed. Fold edges over and press edges with a fork. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Heat oil to 375 degrees F.

Cook 2 or 3 pies at a time, turning to brown both sides. Remove from oil to a paper towel-lined rack to drain.

For the glaze

Whisk powdered sugar and milk together until smooth in a medium sized bowl.

Dip fried pies into icing and drain on a wire rack placed in a baking pan until icing is set, about 10 -15 minutes.

Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of Miss in the Kitchen