4.5
2 ratings

Fried Apple Hand Pies

April 7, 2020 | 11:21pm
Guaranteed to please any sweet tooth
Fried Apple Hand Pies
Photo courtesy of Miss in the Kitchen

Fried apple hand pies are a decadent and delicious treat to make for any special occasion or holiday.

Recipe courtesy of Miss in the Kitchen

Ready in
1 h and 45 m
1 h
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
628
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Pies are best the first day. Leftovers can be placed in an airtight container and refrigerated. Bring to room temperature for serving.

Ingredients

For the pastry

  • 2-1/2 Cups all purpose flour, plus 1 cup for rolling out dough
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1 Cup evaporated milk
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 Cup shortening
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Teaspoons baking powder

For the filling

  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3 Cups vegetable oil for frying
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 Tablespoons water
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon fresh ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 4 apples, peeled, cored and diced

For the glaze

  • 2-1/2 Cups powdered sugar
  • 1/3 Cup milk

Directions

For the pastry

Sift the dry ingredients together in a bowl. Cut in shortening until well combined using a fork or pastry cutter. Whisk egg and milk together and mix until the dough comes together. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate one hour or until you are ready to make the pies.

For the filling

Add apples, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a bowl and toss together. Add water and cornstarch to a pan and whisk together. Add apple mixture to the pan and mix together. Place over medium- high heat. Cook, stirring often about 10 minutes. Pour into a bowl and set aside to cool.

When you are ready to make the pies, divide the dough into thirds. Roll dough out over a well floured surface. Add additional flour to the top of the dough if needed to make it easy to roll.

Use a 4 - 5 inch circle (a small saucer or large cookie cutter) to cut pastry into circles.

Add about 1 tablespoon of apple filling to the center of each circle.

Fold over and pinch seams closed. Fold edges over and press edges with a fork. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Heat oil to 375 degrees F.

Cook 2 or 3 pies at a time, turning to brown both sides. Remove from oil to a paper towel-lined rack to drain.

For the glaze

Whisk powdered sugar and milk together until smooth in a medium sized bowl.

Dip fried pies into icing and drain on a wire rack placed in a baking pan until icing is set, about 10 -15 minutes.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving628
Total Fat37g57%
Sugar40gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Protein6g12%
Carbs71g24%
Vitamin A24µg3%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin D23IU100%
Vitamin E6mg42%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium133mg13%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)112µg28%
Folic acid56µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated23gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus178mg25%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium183mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.8%
Sodium239mg10%
Sugars, added31gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg26.1%
Trans1gN/A
Water83gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.8%
