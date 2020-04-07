Fried Apple Hand Pies

Add apples, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a bowl and toss together. Add water and cornstarch to a pan and whisk together. Add apple mixture to the pan and mix together. Place over medium- high heat. Cook, stirring often about 10 minutes. Pour into a bowl and set aside to cool.

When you are ready to make the pies, divide the dough into thirds. Roll dough out over a well floured surface. Add additional flour to the top of the dough if needed to make it easy to roll.

Use a 4 - 5 inch circle (a small saucer or large cookie cutter) to cut pastry into circles.

Add about 1 tablespoon of apple filling to the center of each circle.

Fold over and pinch seams closed. Fold edges over and press edges with a fork. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Heat oil to 375 degrees F.

Cook 2 or 3 pies at a time, turning to brown both sides. Remove from oil to a paper towel-lined rack to drain.