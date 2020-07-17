Nothing's better than heading to your favorite fast food joint to pick up a delicious breakfast sandwich. But on those days when you feel like sleeping in past the breakfast rush, this eggs Benedict burger will bring you the best of both worlds.

Made with a perfectly-cooked egg and served on an English muffin, this incredible burger recipe is great for brunch, lunch and dinner.

The sandwich can be cooked on the grill for about 10 minutes over medium heat. Or you can opt for the air fryer and cook the burger patties for 6 minutes, but be sure to check for doneness. After the burgers are topped with melted cheese and egg, give make it a true breakfast-lunch mashup by topping it with some Canadian bacon, lettuce and tomato.

This recipe is perfect for a decadent brunch at home and can compete with any restaurant-quality dish. And if you were surprised to see an over-easy egg make an appearance on a burger, you'll really be shocked by these 101 ways to cook an egg.

Eggs Benedict Burger

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef, ground chuck preferred

4 eggs

1 tablespoon butter

4 slices of Canadian bacon

4 slices of cheddar cheese

4 English muffins

1 cup baby arugula

Hollandaise sauce, prepared

Directions

In a bowl combine ground beef and steak seasoning, just until seasoning is incorporated. Form meat into 4 burger patties.

Air fryer: 370 F start with 6 minutes, check for doneness. If needed, add more time in 1-2 minute increments. Add cheese and cook until melted (30 seconds)

Grill: Grill over medium heat for 8-10 minutes until the desired temperature is reached. Add cheese and cook another minute until melted.

While burgers are cooking heat Canadian bacon in a hot skillet just until warm. This should only take 2 minutes tops; set aside. Place butter in the same skillet over medium-low heat. Crack the eggs into the skillet. Once the whites are set, carefully flip eggs over and cook 1 more minute for an over-easy egg.

Toast the muffins in either the toaster, air fryer or grill.

This recipe is courtesy of Christine Hadden, Foody Schmoody.