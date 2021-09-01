Dollywood, country superstar Dolly Parton’s very own theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is best known for its thrilling roller coasters: The Thunderhead, with its 100-foot drop and a top speed of 55 mph; the Lightning Rod, which is the fastest wooden coaster in the world; and Wild Eagle, America's first wing coaster.

But on my first Dollywood visit, I was surprised to see 50-plus theme-park guests waiting anxiously in line for a beloved attraction that requires no seatbelt or harness: Dollywood’s Grist Mill.

When it opened in 1983, Dollywood’s mill was the first fully operational grist mill built in Tennessee in over 100 years. The picture-perfect, traditionally built mill grinds corn and wheat all day, which you can buy inside. While that’s a worthy souvenir, you really visit The Grist Mill for Dollywood’s Cinnamon Bread, an intoxicating smelling, ooey-gooey loaf of cinnamon- and butter-spiked bread baked on site and served hot from the oven.

Dollywood’s Cinnamon Bread is so popular that the line at The Grist Mill often stretches far out the door. The park even sells I’m only here for the Cinnamon Bread T-shirts in its gift shops. According to the park, The Grist Mill serves over 212,250 fresh loaves of cinnamon bread annually, using over 1,650 pounds of cinnamon in the process. Its popularity cannot be overstated.

If you spend your days dreaming of going back to Pigeon Forge and buying a park ticket to stock up on a loaf of bread, we have a bit of relief for you. Watch the video below to learn how to make what the theme park bills as ‘The World’s-Best Cinnamon Bread’ in your very own kitchen, and for the complete Copycat Dollywood Cinnamon Bread recipe, click here.

.