At The Daily Meal, we are all about connecting with home cooks and providing the best recipes, kitchen tips and cooking hacks to make our time spent preparing food enjoyable, stress-free and, of course, delicious. And video is one of the best ways we know to demonstrate that. How can you learn how to cut an onion or properly poach an egg without seeing it?

To visit The Daily Meal’s New YouTube Channel, click here.

That is why we have worked hard to relaunch our YouTube channel. We are adding fresh videos every week, so keep checking back. Whether you want to learn to make Ethiopian messer wot or zesty balsamic marinated asparagus, we’ve got you covered.

We have videos to teach you how to make some of our personal favorite recipes — like sriracha avocado egg salad — as well as ones straight from professional kitchens so chefs can pass on their knowledge — like how to recreate Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s signature spicy jerk BBQ sauce.

To give you a taste, here are a few of our top-rated videos that viewers can’t seem to get enough of:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Baked Oatmeal

Why decide between breakfast and dessert when you can make this easy and filling baked oatmeal? Somewhere between a bowl of oatmeal and a super soft oatmeal cookie, we take you through the process so you can win breakfast at home. (For our written instructions and recipe, click here.)

Loaded Tornado Potatoes

This video has gone hog wild over on TikTok, and for good reason. It’s like bringing a little bit of a country fair home (which is especially appealing when fairs and carnivals are still on pause). Everyone loves loaded potatoes, and here we show you how to put them on a stick and make them even more fun. (For our written instructions and recipe, click here.)

Vinaigrette Salad Dressing Three Ways

Sure, you can buy a bottle of dressing, but if you like to know what actually goes into the food you’re eating, making your own vinaigrette is super simple and satisfying. This video is a little like a choose-your-own-adventure story — once you get the base down you’ll be whipping up customized vinaigrettes like a pro.

How to Prepare Lobster Tails for the Best Lobster Rolls

Lobster is unbelievably delicious, but it can be super intimidating. While we have step-by-step instructions and a recipe, it is really helpful to actually see how to butterfly a lobster tail, cook it and get the meat out. Watch and rid yourself of any lobster prep phobias.

Cinnamon Rolls Stuffed with Cookie Dough

The title really says it all. How can you resist such a ridiculously decadent dessert masquerading as breakfast?! If cookie dough is your love language and you want to make someone’s day, watch this video to see how it’s done then surprise them with this special treat.



And this is only the beginning. Be sure to subscribe to The Daily Meal’s YouTube channel so you don’t miss a single recipe, technique or hack.

