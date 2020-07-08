If you're itching to fire up the grill but you're not crazy about red meat or chicken, there's still a burger for you this summer. If you're looking for how to grill salmon easily, these Cajun-inspired salmon burgers with homemade lime mayo are your answer. It's perfect for seafood lovers, pescatarians or anyone in the mood to mix things up this summer.

These Cajun-inspired salmon burgers that takes less than an hour to perfect, and the seasoning will give even your favorite hot sauce a run for it's money.

Seasoning your meat well is an important lesson for any novice griller. A premade Cajun seasoning and panko bread crumbs help to get you ton of flavor with just a few ingredients. After shaping the fish into patties, cook them on a hot skillet or on the grill over medium heat for five minutes on each side.

Serve the dish with some grilled corn and more of our best grilling recipes for summer.

Cajun Salmon Burgers with Lime Mayonnaise

Ingredients

For the lime mayonnaise:

1/4 cup reduced fat mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon grated lime peel

1/2 teaspoon lime juice

For the burgers:

3 packages (5 ounces each) boneless skinless salmon, drained

1 egg, beaten

1/3 cup panko bread crumbs

1/4 cup reduced fat mayonnaise

1/4 cup finely chopped green onions

1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper

2 teaspoons McCormick Perfect Pinch Cajun Seasoning

1 tablespoon oil

4 hamburger rolls

Directions

For the lime mayonnaise:

Mix all ingredients in small bowl until well blended.

Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the burgers:

Mix salmon, egg, panko, mayonnaise, green onions, bell pepper and seasoning in large bowl until well blended.

Shape into 4 patties.

Heat oil in large nonstick stick skillet on medium heat.

Add salmon patties; cook 5 minutes per side or until lightly browned and cooked through.

Serve salmon burgers on rolls with lime mayonnaise and desired toppings.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.