When it comes to Super Bowl food, you need to have a lot of chicken wing recipes on hand. Sure, seven layer dips and nachos are all fine and good, but nothing says football quite like a crispy chicken wing. (Especially when it's washed down with an iced cold beer.) But, how can you get that done? The solution, my friends, is an air fryer. This handy kitchen gadget will get the job done in what feels like no time at all, without the mess of deep frying.

If you're scaling down your Super Bowl party this year, you won't need to order a whole platter of wings from your local pizza joint. Which is why an air fryer comes in handy. The kitchen appliance can whip up small batches of crowd favorites, so you won't have heaps of leftovers after the fourth quarter.



Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal

It might sound ludicrous that a tiny machine is capable of popping out a plate of perfectly fried wings in mere minutes. But the magic of an air fryer is as real as Tom Brady's six Super Bowl wins. This recipe keeps things simple by using salt, pepper and garlic powder for seasoning. But once the wings are done, you can toss them in any sauce you want, from Buffalo to sweet thai chili.

Serve the wings with a side of homemade ranch or bleau cheese, and don't forget the celery to make it a true sports bar experience. For more of the best Super Bowl party recipes to make in the air fryer, click here.

Ingredients

2 pounds fresh or defrosted chicken wings

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Garlic powder, to taste

Spray oil, ideally olive oil

Wing sauce of your choice

Directions

Step 1: If chicken wings are whole, use kitchen shears to cut off wing tips and separate wingette from drumette at the joint. Pat chicken wings dry with paper towel.

Step 2: Season 2 pounds fresh or defrosted chicken wings with salt, pepper and garlic powder, to taste. Coat wings with spray oil.

Step 3: Set air fryer to 390F.

Step 4: Place the wings in the air fryer basket in a single layer and without the wings touching. You may need to do this in batches.

Step 5: Cook for 20 minutes, flipping wings halfway through the cooking process using silicone tongs. If wings are not to desired crispiness after 20 minutes, cook for up to an additional 6 minutes.

Step 6: Remove wings from air fryer using silicone tongs. Toss wings in your sauce of choice. Serve immediately.