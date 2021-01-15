Air Fryer Buffalo Wings

Buffalo wings are a staple at game days, sports bars and potlucks across the country. But when you're entertaining a small crowd and don't want to make or order a whole feast of wings, let your air fryer take care of it for you. The kitchen appliance is great for cooking small batches of crowd favorites, like wings and fries.
Ingredients
For the wings
- 2 Pounds fresh or defrosted chicken wings
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- Garlic powder, to taste
- Spray oil, ideally olive oil
For the sauce
- 1 Tablespoon melted butter
- black pepper, to taste
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon worcestershire
- 1 Cup Frank's hot sauce
- Additional cayenne to make it spicier
Directions
For the wings
If chicken wings are whole, use kitchen shears to cut off wing tips and separate wingette from drumette at the joint.
Pat chicken wings dry with paper towel.
Season chicken wings with salt, pepper and garlic powder.
Coat wings with spray oil.
Set air fryer to 390F.
In a single layer and without the wings touching, place the wings in the air fryer basket.
Cook for 20 minutes, flipping wings halfway through the cooking process using silicone tongs. If wings are not to desired crispiness after 20 minutes, cook for up to an additional 6 minutes.
Remove wings from air fryer using silicone tongs.
For the sauce
Mix the ingredients together in a medium sized bowl.
Toss wings in the sauce until well coated. Serve immediately.