Air Fryer Buffalo Wings

If chicken wings are whole, use kitchen shears to cut off wing tips and separate wingette from drumette at the joint.

Pat chicken wings dry with paper towel.

Season chicken wings with salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Coat wings with spray oil.

Set air fryer to 390F.

In a single layer and without the wings touching, place the wings in the air fryer basket.

Cook for 20 minutes, flipping wings halfway through the cooking process using silicone tongs. If wings are not to desired crispiness after 20 minutes, cook for up to an additional 6 minutes.

Remove wings from air fryer using silicone tongs.