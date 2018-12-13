Pork in any form is just plain delicious, and a fresh ham, which includes both white and dark meat, has some seriously robust meaty flavor. This section of the pig — the leg — has a lot of connective tissue that requires long cooking — about 20 minutes per pound to be exact — but as the fat and tissue melt with the heat you are left with tender and delicious meat.

The 12 Best Recipes for Holiday Ham Gallery

Unlocking the true potential of a holiday ham lies in the glaze: a sweet, slightly acidic mixture that reduces and thickens to generously coat the pork and penetrate deep within its scores. (Are you excited for leftovers yet?) Also, if you use a bone-in ham you’ll not only have better-flavored pork, you can also reuse the bone to reinforce soups and stock.

Ditch that “ham is boring” mindset immediately and go hog wild — revisit a classic holiday dish this season with these 12 recipes for holiday ham!