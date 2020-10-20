basic beef stew

Sometimes on those cold winter nights, all you want is a heart bowl of beef stew, complete with rich broth, potatoes, onions and plenty of other veggies. This basic recipe ticks off all those boxes.
This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds boneless beef chuck or round, trimmed, about 1 1/2 inches thick
- 4 thick-sliced strips bacon
- 2 large yellow onions
- 2 large cloves garlic
- 3 Tablespoons flour
- 3/4 Teaspoons salt, or to taste
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 2 Cups low-sodium beef broth
- 1/2 Cup dry red wine, beer or additional beef broth or water
- 2 parsley sprigs
- 2 Teaspoons fresh thyme leaves or 1/2 teaspooon dried thyme
- 6 large carrots
- 2 large baking potatoes
- 8 Ounces frozen pearl onions
- 2 Cups mushrooms, wiped clean, halved
- Chopped parsley or fresh herb sprigs, such as rosemary or thyme for garnish
- Cooked egg noodles or rice for serving, if desired
Directions
Trim off any fat from beef.
Cut beef into 1 1/2-inch pieces.
Pat meat dry with paper towels.
Cut bacon into 1/4-inch wide strips.
Cut large onions into 1/4-inch wide wedges.
Mince garlic.
Cook bacon in a heavy-bottomed 4 1/2-quart Dutch oven, deep skillet or saucepan, over medium heat until crisp. Remove pieces with slotted spoon and save.
Pour off the bacon fat into a bowl.
Return 1 tablespoon of the fat to the same pan; heat over medium-high heat.
Add enough beef cubes to the pan to fit comfortably in a single layer over bottom of the pan but without crowding.
Cook, turning cubes with tongs or a metal spatula until nicely browned on all sides.
As meat browns, remove it from the pan to a bowl and add more meat. Continue until all of the meat is browned, adding a little more of the bacon fat if needed to prevent meat from sticking.
Remove all meat from pan; add 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat.
Add onion wedges; cook and stir over medium heat until onion wilts and is barely golden, about 5 minutes.
Add garlic; cook and stir 1 more minute, watch carefully so garlic doesn`t burn.
Return meat to pan and add flour, salt and pepper.
Cook and stir over medium heat to brown the flour slightly, about 3 minutes.
Pour the broth and wine into the pan so meat is barely covered; stir well to scrape up any browned bits from bottom of pan.
Stir in parsley and thyme.
Heat to a boil; stir well and reduce heat to very low.
Cover the pan tightly and let simmer, stirring occasionally until meat is almost completely tender when cut with a knife or tasted, about 1 1/2 hours. (Or bake the stew, covered, in a 350-degree oven, stirring occasionally.)
Shortly before meat is tender, peel carrots and potatoes.
Cut carrots into 1-inch long pieces. Cut potatoes into 1-inch cubes.
Stir into meat.
Continue cooking until carrots and potatoes are tender but not mushy, about 20 minutes.
Heat any remaining bacon fat in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat.
Add pearl onions; cook, stirring often, until onions are golden on all sides.
Stir onions and mushrooms into the stew; cook 5 minutes.
Sprinkle stew with crisp bacon pieces and chopped parsley.
Serve stew over cooked noodles.