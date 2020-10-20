basic beef stew

Trim off any fat from beef.

Cut beef into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

Pat meat dry with paper towels.

Cut bacon into 1/4-inch wide strips.

Cut large onions into 1/4-inch wide wedges.

Mince garlic.

Cook bacon in a heavy-bottomed 4 1/2-quart Dutch oven, deep skillet or saucepan, over medium heat until crisp. Remove pieces with slotted spoon and save.

Pour off the bacon fat into a bowl.

Return 1 tablespoon of the fat to the same pan; heat over medium-high heat.

Add enough beef cubes to the pan to fit comfortably in a single layer over bottom of the pan but without crowding.

Cook, turning cubes with tongs or a metal spatula until nicely browned on all sides.

As meat browns, remove it from the pan to a bowl and add more meat. Continue until all of the meat is browned, adding a little more of the bacon fat if needed to prevent meat from sticking.

Remove all meat from pan; add 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat.

Add onion wedges; cook and stir over medium heat until onion wilts and is barely golden, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic; cook and stir 1 more minute, watch carefully so garlic doesn`t burn.

Return meat to pan and add flour, salt and pepper.

Cook and stir over medium heat to brown the flour slightly, about 3 minutes.

Pour the broth and wine into the pan so meat is barely covered; stir well to scrape up any browned bits from bottom of pan.

Stir in parsley and thyme.

Heat to a boil; stir well and reduce heat to very low.

Cover the pan tightly and let simmer, stirring occasionally until meat is almost completely tender when cut with a knife or tasted, about 1 1/2 hours. (Or bake the stew, covered, in a 350-degree oven, stirring occasionally.)

Shortly before meat is tender, peel carrots and potatoes.

Cut carrots into 1-inch long pieces. Cut potatoes into 1-inch cubes.

Stir into meat.

Continue cooking until carrots and potatoes are tender but not mushy, about 20 minutes.

Heat any remaining bacon fat in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat.

Add pearl onions; cook, stirring often, until onions are golden on all sides.

Stir onions and mushrooms into the stew; cook 5 minutes.

Sprinkle stew with crisp bacon pieces and chopped parsley.

Serve stew over cooked noodles.