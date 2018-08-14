Chew on this: There’s a new tasty-sounding pink liqueur that was inspired by a favorite retro gum. Bubba Hubba bubblegum-flavored gin liqueur is a bright pink beverage made by Sweet Little Liqueurs, a Manchester, England-based drink company run by brothers Hani and David Fashhou. Related stories Chewing Gum While Walking Could Keep You Thin

One look at the label (and the name) reveals the drink’s inspiration. It sounds and looks a lot like Hubba Bubba bubblegum, a chewing gum that was introduced in the U.S. in 1979 and became an iconic treat of the 1980s.

"Bubba Hubba is a cheeky nod to the original (Hubba Bubba) bubblegum we used to and still do love from childhood," Hani Fashhou told The Daily Meal in an email. "The whole Sweet Little range is based on our love for nostalgic flavors, sweets, candies and desserts. We have hundreds of flavors yet to release." Bubba Hubba was released in July 2018, he said.

The company also makes other flavored gin liqueurs, including marshmallow, violet, popcorn and custard flavors.

Hubba Bubba gum, made by the Wrigley Company, is known for not being as sticky as other bubble gums, so it was easier to peel off your face when that giant bubble finally popped. The Wrigley Company did not respond to a request for comment.

"We would love to be affiliated with Wrigley's, but I think this may be a stretch as we are dealing with alcohol," Hani Fashhou said. But he reiterated that the idea for the drink comes from pure love of and admiration for the gum. "Who isn't (a fan of Hubba Bubba gum)?" he asked. "It's awesome."

The liqueur is available to U.K. buyers from online store Ginspiration for £22.99 (about $30 U.S.) And Fashhou told The Daily Meal that by August, Ginspiration will offer international shipping. “It really has all exploded," he said of interest in the drink.

Needless to say, you don't chew it, but there are numerous ways to use the beverage.

"I personally drink it neat over ice," Hani Fashhou said. "With lemonade, it's amazing, and as for cocktails (the) opportunities are endless."

Bubba Hubba isn’t the only bright pink alcoholic beverage to hit store shelves this year. In February, just in time for Valentine’s Day, Bailey’s released a seasonal flavor based on chocolate-covered strawberries.

