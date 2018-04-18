pink starburst clothing line
Starburst
Pink Starburst's Clothing Line Is Everything We Need (and More)

The fabulous new line is available online

Everybody knows the strawberry Starbursts are the best — even Donald Trump, who only eats pink and red. So, Starburst is giving the people what they truly want by bringing back its all-pink bag, which successfully launched just last year. To celebrate, the confectioner is also launching a limited-edition pastel pink clothing line inspired by the all-empowering “You’re a pink Starburst” meme.

For the idea to come to fruition, the Mars Wrigley-owned candy company partnered with Erin Robertson — the season 15 winner of Project Runway — who designed glamorous streetwear for the brand.

"When I think of pink Starburst, I think of living my best life," Robertson said in a release. "I've always loved pink Starburst, so I was inspired to create a line that makes you feel fierce, but playful."

The 31-year-old fashionista’s fierceness was brought to fruition with a T-shirt and sweatshirt, both branded “I am a pink Starburst.” The line also features a millennial pink denim jacket with fuchsia lips biting the “unexplainably juicy” candy, a Pop Art-inspired bandana, and a bright neon sign that boasts, “You are a pink Starburst.”  Product pricing ranges from $20 to $650, and everything can be purchased online while supplies last.

Starburst’s All Pink pack is available now for a limited-time-only at retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Walgreens, and Dollar Tree. For more sweet facts about your favorite sugary snacks, here’s the secret scoop on 20 beloved candy brands.

