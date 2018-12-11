The Best Things to Eat and Drink in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the most populous state in New England — and over 80 percent of that massive population hails from the Greater Boston area. It’s no surprise that the food scene in Boston (and its surrounding cities) is so stellar. We’ve rounded up the best of the state’s eats as part of our second annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Massachusetts for 2019 Gallery

The city of Boston is home to over 30 colleges and universities, making it an attractive location to open a restaurant or bar. It’s also no surprise that the best dive bar in Massachusetts is in Boston — we’re willing to bet it’s packed with students looking for a cheap beer almost every weekend. If you don’t love dive bars, there’s a vibrant night life that’s on the classier side, as well. Whether you’re going to a bah in Hah-vard yard or an Irish pub in Southie, there’s a crowd and a good time guaranteed. The seafood scene in Massachusetts is well-known for its incredible shellfish and (of course) clam chowder.

Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from its best hot dogs and brunch spot to its best bar and craft beer in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Massachusetts gallery here.