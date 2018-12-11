The Best Things to Eat and Drink in Iowa

Located in the heart of the Midwest, Iowa residents love all the classic comfort foods America has to offer. Craving corned beef? You can find it in Iowa. Cornbread? That’s there, too. We promise that they also eat foods that don’t have corn in the name. Total coincidence. We’ve rounded up the best of the state’s eats as part of our second annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Iowa for 2019 Gallery

From a culinary standpoint, Iowa is perhaps best known for its internationally-acclaimed state fair with some absolutely wild state fair foods. You'll also find plenty of farm-fresh dishes and creative comfort classics.

Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from its best hot dogs and brunch spot to its best bar and craft beer in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs.We’ve compiled these into individual galleries celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Iowa gallery here.