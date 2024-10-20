Can You Buy An Entire Charcuterie Board At Costco?

In recent years, charcuterie boards have become the go-to appetizer for hosts, offering guests a platter full of fancy cheeses, cured meats, and bites of fresh fruit and veggies. However, not every party planner can be a charcuterie board aficionado who folds salami roses and pairing them with the perfect type of cheese. A pre-made charcuterie board is a great alternative for busy entertainers. If you're looking for a pre-built board, you might want to steer clear of Costco.

While Costco is known for its crowd-pleasing party platters, the bulk retailer is seriously lacking in the charcuterie category. In 2023, Costco did offer a meat, cheese, and fruit tray in the deli section of warehouses, although members who snagged one shared on Reddit that the $40 spread was "not worth the price." The tray has not been spotted in many months, leading us to believe that Costco is no longer offering pre-made charcuterie boards. If you are able to wait a few days for a specialty charcuterie board to be delivered to you, Costco does have a "Best of Spain" variety box available that contains over three pounds of charcuterie ingredients, including cured meat and an array of cheeses. However, this $115 box is only available for delivery, and you will still need to assemble the charcuterie board yourself once your package arrives.