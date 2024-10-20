Can You Buy An Entire Charcuterie Board At Costco?
In recent years, charcuterie boards have become the go-to appetizer for hosts, offering guests a platter full of fancy cheeses, cured meats, and bites of fresh fruit and veggies. However, not every party planner can be a charcuterie board aficionado who folds salami roses and pairing them with the perfect type of cheese. A pre-made charcuterie board is a great alternative for busy entertainers. If you're looking for a pre-built board, you might want to steer clear of Costco.
While Costco is known for its crowd-pleasing party platters, the bulk retailer is seriously lacking in the charcuterie category. In 2023, Costco did offer a meat, cheese, and fruit tray in the deli section of warehouses, although members who snagged one shared on Reddit that the $40 spread was "not worth the price." The tray has not been spotted in many months, leading us to believe that Costco is no longer offering pre-made charcuterie boards. If you are able to wait a few days for a specialty charcuterie board to be delivered to you, Costco does have a "Best of Spain" variety box available that contains over three pounds of charcuterie ingredients, including cured meat and an array of cheeses. However, this $115 box is only available for delivery, and you will still need to assemble the charcuterie board yourself once your package arrives.
Costco has all the fixings for a high-quality charcuterie board if you're willing to build it yourself
Costco may no longer have a pre-portioned charcuterie board, but the bulk retailer does offer all the necessary supplies for a simple, satisfying board — you'll just need to assemble it yourself afterwards. Most experienced charcuterie builders abide by the three-three-three-three rule: three meats, three cheeses, three starches (such as bread or crackers), and three accompaniments (such as fruit and nuts). However, a beginning board can contain just one or two foods from each category and remain perfectly delicious. For newcomers to the world of charcuterie looking to build your own board using Costco products, our best advice is to not get distracted by large quantities, meticulous displays, and overly fancy products.
One TikToker assembled a simple charcuterie board using only Costco products, including a fresh baguette, an aged cheddar, Kirkland-branded Brie, grapes from the produce section, a three pack of cured meats, and a Kirkland-brand sweet heat snack mix. You can easily find all of these ingredients at Costco. Don't worry too much about presentation — a messy charcuterie board is a sign that your spread was well-liked.