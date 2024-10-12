Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Is A Magical Way To Level Up Frozen Pizza
Frozen pizza is often regarded as a last-ditch effort for a filling meal, or something you settle for when making one from scratch is too much of a hassle. As a result, sometimes you're left with a dish that can be quite lackluster in flavor, with a flatness that doesn't really do this beloved Italian dish justice. Fortunately, you can turn this around in an instant with the right toppings, and guess what? You can still keep things easy and stick with an ingredient sitting in the fridge: Leftover rotisserie chicken.
There are countless answers to the question of what to do with leftover rotisserie chicken. Adding it to frozen pizza might not be the first that comes to mind, but it's certainly worth a try, especially for a meal that prioritizes convenience. Since the chicken is already cooked and seasoned, it requires no extra preparation. This is a great way to repurpose leftover food while also saving yourself some serious time and effort.
That's not all. Although not exactly fresh from the oven, rotisserie chicken brings a ton of savory flavor. This extra dimension brings so much to the frozen pizza, infusing each bite with a brand-new depth.
Customize the frozen pizza to fit your preference
All your leftover rotisserie chicken needs is a quick shred before it's ready to go onto the pizza and then into the oven. As mentioned, since the meat is already cooked, just follow the package instructions and your food will be ready in 10 to 15 minutes.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to fully jazz up your frozen pizza now that you've got the rotisserie chicken. You're only two or three other ingredients away from a delicious BBQ chicken pizza. If you've got some BBQ sauce or Buffalo sauce, drizzle on a few spoonfuls, add some sliced red onion, and throw in some extra cheese for good measure. Throw some fresh cilantro on after it's baked and you have close to restaurant-quality pizza.
And what about something on the creamy side? A chicken Alfredo pizza might be the perfect pick. A flavorful store-bought Alfredo sauce (like Rao's) poured straight from the bottle is a formidable match for the savory chicken. Top it with some chopped parsley once it comes out of the oven, and no one will even know it came from the freezer.