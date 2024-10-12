Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Is A Magical Way To Level Up Frozen Pizza

Frozen pizza is often regarded as a last-ditch effort for a filling meal, or something you settle for when making one from scratch is too much of a hassle. As a result, sometimes you're left with a dish that can be quite lackluster in flavor, with a flatness that doesn't really do this beloved Italian dish justice. Fortunately, you can turn this around in an instant with the right toppings, and guess what? You can still keep things easy and stick with an ingredient sitting in the fridge: Leftover rotisserie chicken.

There are countless answers to the question of what to do with leftover rotisserie chicken. Adding it to frozen pizza might not be the first that comes to mind, but it's certainly worth a try, especially for a meal that prioritizes convenience. Since the chicken is already cooked and seasoned, it requires no extra preparation. This is a great way to repurpose leftover food while also saving yourself some serious time and effort.

That's not all. Although not exactly fresh from the oven, rotisserie chicken brings a ton of savory flavor. This extra dimension brings so much to the frozen pizza, infusing each bite with a brand-new depth.