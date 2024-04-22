Rao's Homemade Added 6 New Sauces (& We're Psyched For Bacon Alfredo) - Exclusive
For those nights that you want a taste of homemade pasta sauce, but just don't have the time, jarred sauce will have to do. Luckily, Rao's Homemade sauces will likely trick your tastebuds into believing that you grew the tomatoes yourself and hand-shredded each sprinkle of cheese. When it comes to the best premium pasta sauces, Rao's ranks high amongst fan favorites for good reason. The jars may be a bit more expensive than other brands found on grocery store shelves, but the complex flavor profiles and unique ingredient blends have fans claiming it is well worth the price.
In an exclusive announcement shared with Daily Meal, Rao's Homemade will be adding six new jarred sauces to its lineup. The brand is offering fans three new red sauces and three new Alfredo-based sauces online and in stores wherever Rao's Homemade products are found. Though all of the new sauces put a fun spin on the classic Italian flavors, we are particularly interested in the bacon Alfredo sauce, which promises to be a cheesy, smoky mix.
Are you team Red Pepper or Four Cheese Alfredo?
Whether you prefer spicy reds or creamy whites, the newest lineup of Rao's Homemade sauce flavors has a jar that will perfectly pair with any pasta shape. Per an exclusive shared with Daily Meal, the brand's newest sauces to hit shelves are free from artificial ingredients or flavors and preservatives. And if you aren't a fan of the overly sweet sauces some brands put out, you'll be happy to know these contain no added sugar. The three new red sauces include Fire Grilled Vegetable sauce made with red, yellow, and green peppers and red onions; a slightly sweeter Roasted Red Pepper Sauce; and Roasted Garlic Pizza Sauce. Per the exclusive announcement, the new pizza sauce has a suggested retail price of $5.59 for a 12-ounce jar, however, it is available on the Rao's Homemade website for $4.99. The two new pasta sauces start at $8.99 per 24-ounce jar.
The lineup of three new Alfredo sauces released by Rao's Homemade is just as exciting. The Bacon Alfredo immediately caught our eye as a savory, smoky cream sauce, but if you're more of a spice fan the Alfredo Arrabbiata combines peppers and cheese for a "creamy sauce with a kick of heat." The new four-cheese Alfredo is a great option for those looking for a classic blend of Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Asiago, and Fontina cheeses. All three 15-ounce jars of Alfredo have a suggested retail price of $8.99.