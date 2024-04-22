Rao's Homemade Added 6 New Sauces (& We're Psyched For Bacon Alfredo) - Exclusive

For those nights that you want a taste of homemade pasta sauce, but just don't have the time, jarred sauce will have to do. Luckily, Rao's Homemade sauces will likely trick your tastebuds into believing that you grew the tomatoes yourself and hand-shredded each sprinkle of cheese. When it comes to the best premium pasta sauces, Rao's ranks high amongst fan favorites for good reason. The jars may be a bit more expensive than other brands found on grocery store shelves, but the complex flavor profiles and unique ingredient blends have fans claiming it is well worth the price.

In an exclusive announcement shared with Daily Meal, Rao's Homemade will be adding six new jarred sauces to its lineup. The brand is offering fans three new red sauces and three new Alfredo-based sauces online and in stores wherever Rao's Homemade products are found. Though all of the new sauces put a fun spin on the classic Italian flavors, we are particularly interested in the bacon Alfredo sauce, which promises to be a cheesy, smoky mix.