Make Baked Apples Even Better With One Sweet And Tangy Sauce

Nothing says fall like in-season apples. When this treasured autumn fruit is in abundance and at its tastiest, it makes the most delicious desserts. Apple pie and apple tarts are among the many go-to ways to enjoy, but the humble baked apple isn't far behind. Pecans, raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and oats are all the usual suspects used for crafting a filling for this fruit; however, if you are looking for a twist on this seasonal staple you may want to use a holiday side dish favorite: cranberry sauce.

Apples and cranberries are a complementary pairing and can meld deliciously in a baked apple just as easily as when they are used to make baked Brie with apple cranberry relish. The key when using this sauce with your apples is balancing the sweet and the tart to create a bite that hits both sensations but doesn't skew too far into either taste zone. You don't want your homemade cranberry sauce to be too sugary, but you also don't want it to make your mouth pucker.