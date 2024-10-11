Make Baked Apples Even Better With One Sweet And Tangy Sauce
Nothing says fall like in-season apples. When this treasured autumn fruit is in abundance and at its tastiest, it makes the most delicious desserts. Apple pie and apple tarts are among the many go-to ways to enjoy, but the humble baked apple isn't far behind. Pecans, raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and oats are all the usual suspects used for crafting a filling for this fruit; however, if you are looking for a twist on this seasonal staple you may want to use a holiday side dish favorite: cranberry sauce.
Apples and cranberries are a complementary pairing and can meld deliciously in a baked apple just as easily as when they are used to make baked Brie with apple cranberry relish. The key when using this sauce with your apples is balancing the sweet and the tart to create a bite that hits both sensations but doesn't skew too far into either taste zone. You don't want your homemade cranberry sauce to be too sugary, but you also don't want it to make your mouth pucker.
What type of apple to use
To make a cranberry sauce-filled baked apple, simply swap out the filling you normally use and add your favorite cranberry sauce to your hollowed-out apple. A sauce with a little bit of texture works nicely here because it is going to become syrupy as the apples bake. To add to the consistency, you can also chop up some nuts, and add some dried cranberries or other dried fruits to the mix, along with some type of citrus zest and warm seasonings. Also, don't forget a little sprinkle of salt. This will enhance the overall flavor.
When it comes to what apples to pair with cranberry sauce, choose one that you like to eat, and preferably one that isn't water-rich and mushy as baked apples turn soft as you cook them. Honeycrisp apples tend to hold their shape when baked while a Pink Lady apple is going to add to the tartness of your baked apple and pairs well with an overly sweet cranberry sauce. Still, a Winesap with its sweet and spicy notes is going to complement all the seasonings that are synonymous with a baked apple and is the perfect pick for this baking adventure.