The Unique Mexican Herb You Need To Add To Your Next Chicken Sandwich

When hearing "papalo," the quickest thing that comes to mind is a cemita, a Mexican sandwich especially popular in Puebla, Mexico, but sometimes sold at vendors in larger metropolitan areas. Papalo is most flavorful when consumed raw, so be sure not to make the mistake everyone makes when cooking with herbs: adding it into the cooking process.

Papalo is difficult to store and transport long distances because exposure to the cold can cause it to blacken. Consequently, papalo is far from ubiquitous, even though it is grown from South America to the American Southwest. Only recently is familiarity with papalo starting to spread from areas, like Puebla, where it is popular. If you are on the hunt for papalo, it is helpful to know that it is also known as papaloquelite, Bolivian coriander, mampuitu, yerba porosa, cravo-de-uruba, and summer cilantro.

If you are like Ina Garten and just can't deal with certain herbs, it is time to give papalo a try. Papalo is in season from late spring to fall, and if you get your hands on this herb, proceed with caution because, similarly to cilantro, papalo can taste like soap to some. Do not be deterred by any small spots on the leaves. The spots are actually oil glands that produce papalo's the strong scent and unique flavor.