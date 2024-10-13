Liven Up Frozen Burritos With A Fresh Squeeze Of Citrus

So you have found yourself staring at a sad frozen burrito that didn't quite deliver on the flavor the package promised. Don't worry, we've been there and are here to share the key to reviving both the burrito's flavor and your desire to eat it: citrus. While in the past limes were used to prevent scurvy, they can now be used to turn your microwave burrito into a flavorful lunch.

By adding lime or lemon juice to your frozen burritos, you add a burst of freshness that shakes up any blandness, greasiness, or heaviness that might be wrapped up inside the tortilla. Adding either of these citrus juices to the finished product is a tasty way to upgrade frozen burritos that you might not have considered before. If you are planning on piling on garnishes like salsa, avocado, or cilantro, squeezing the burrito with citrus before and after adds on even more flavor. The juice will be able to soak and mix into the burrito itself as well as the other toppings.