Liven Up Frozen Burritos With A Fresh Squeeze Of Citrus
So you have found yourself staring at a sad frozen burrito that didn't quite deliver on the flavor the package promised. Don't worry, we've been there and are here to share the key to reviving both the burrito's flavor and your desire to eat it: citrus. While in the past limes were used to prevent scurvy, they can now be used to turn your microwave burrito into a flavorful lunch.
By adding lime or lemon juice to your frozen burritos, you add a burst of freshness that shakes up any blandness, greasiness, or heaviness that might be wrapped up inside the tortilla. Adding either of these citrus juices to the finished product is a tasty way to upgrade frozen burritos that you might not have considered before. If you are planning on piling on garnishes like salsa, avocado, or cilantro, squeezing the burrito with citrus before and after adds on even more flavor. The juice will be able to soak and mix into the burrito itself as well as the other toppings.
Citrus acid ensures a flavorful burrito
Limes and lemons are not only great sources of tart, acidic flavors, but also contain vitamin C, antioxidants, and other nutrients. If you're having trouble choosing between lime and lemon, keep in mind that limes tend to have more acid and sugar than lemons. When it comes time to add juice from your citrus of choice to a frozen burrito, it might be worth trying out this life-changing lemon juice hack.
Having spread out from Asia around 1000 CE, limes are now used across the world for bringing life and freshness to a variety of dishes. The citric acid in limes generates the tart flavor they are known for. That means sweeter limes are going to have less of the acid. Characteristics like this might affect your approach to picking out limes from the grocery store. While key limes tend to have more citrusy and aromatic flavors, Persian limes are easier to find in the grocery store.