The Step You Can't Skip After Making Stir-Fry

Garnishing your stir-fry is important when it comes to enhancing existing and introducing new flavors into your dish. Fresh herbs like basil, cilantro, and mint are great options for garnishing your stir-fry: They can add a bit of freshness and some balance. Similarly, a squeeze (and the zest!) of citrus can bring a welcomed brightness. For more flavor, you can also garnish your stir-fry with pickled greens to add some crunch, acidity, and a bit of spice. Bringing in a kick of heat can also be achieved by topping your dish with chili crunch, sriracha, or chili flakes.

Similarly, garnishes like chopped nuts and sesame seeds can add some much-needed crunch and texture to a dish. Peanuts and cashews are probably the most popular choice when it comes to stir fry — they complement most proteins, like tofu, beef, and chicken. Walnuts and almonds go especially well with seafood and scallop stir-fry. For an extra bit of flavor, after chopping them up, consider toasting your nuts in a pan over medium-high heat for a few minutes to really bring out those nutty notes that compliment stir-fry so well. You can even toast nuts in a microwave.

Bean sprouts, fresh ginger, and microgreens are also a great way to bring in some freshness, texture, and dimension to your stir-fry. But, overall, when it comes to garnishing, don't forget to have fun with it — it's your chance to make any dish your own!