Give Your Grilled Cheese Gourmet Sweetness With One Juicy Ingredient

You've surely seen the famous scene in "Ratatouille" where the protagonist (and rat) Remy carefully selects a cube of cheese and a slice of strawberry, combining them as a flawless proof-of-concept for flavor-mixing. As it turns out, Remy was right — the creamy, salty flavors that cheese brings to the table make it the perfect candidate to pair with any number of other fruits, nuts, or crackers — after all, charcuterie boards are famous for a reason.

So why not apply the same concept to your next grilled cheese sandwich? Much like Remy's skeptical family members, you may be thinking, "Why mess with a classic?" But the truth is that the simplicity of grilled cheese lends itself perfectly to experimentation. From the nearly 1,800 different kinds of cheese in the world to the varying bread types, cheese layering techniques, soup dipping choices, and so on, so much awaits beyond the world of white bread and American cheese slices. More specifically, seasonal stonefruits like peaches and nectarines are the perfect choice to give a juicy, sweet tang to your sandwich — and make those "Ratatouille" fireworks go off in your head.