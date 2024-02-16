Costco Shoppers Are In Shambles Over The Rising Price Of Olive Oil

While big chains like Costco are invested in retaining customers by keeping prices as reasonable as possible, some developments are simply out of the store's control. Volatile weather patterns in the Mediterranean have impacted the countries that generate the largest volume of olive oil, namely Greece, Spain, and Italy. This has greatly hampered the yield produced by manufacturers in these locales, which has led to increasing prices.

The cost hikes are most severe throughout Europe, but it appears that American consumers are also experiencing the strain on their pocketbooks. So much so that Costco members on Reddit are seeking alternatives. According to one commenter, "For the first time it was cheaper to buy avocado oil last week," while another stated that Costco had "amazing prices" on ghee, a variety of clarified butter that is caramelized for a deeper, richer flavor.

While these alternatives can help save a few bucks, olive oil diehards remain committed despite the price increases. As one person put it, "I grew up in Italy. Did a blind taste test [with] my parents. They refused to believe that the one they picked as their favorite was this one. Worth every penny."