Costco Shoppers Are In Shambles Over The Rising Price Of Olive Oil
Whether you're a world-class chef or a humble home cook, it's likely that olive oil has a permanent place in your pantry. Olive oil has numerous uses in the kitchen and is considered an essential staple. So, when price increases happen, they are bound to be noticed. This is definitely the case for Costco shoppers, who've taken to Reddit recently to highlight the growing costs they've seen at the warehouse. According to the original poster of the thread, a two-pack of olive oil was priced at $46.99 approximately three months ago. The same two-pack now costs $53.99, which left the shopper "literally shocked."
A quick check of the Costco website shows these latest prices are indeed legit. A two-pack of 3 liter olive oil bottles from Costco's in-house brand Kirkland Signature runs $54.99 when purchased online. Because of the increased prices, some consumers are finding it hard to squeeze the cooking staple into their grocery budgets. As lamented by one shopper, "Unfortunately I had to budget olive oil out of my groceries...I've yet to find a better oil to use that is cost effective."
Why olive oil prices may be on the rise
While big chains like Costco are invested in retaining customers by keeping prices as reasonable as possible, some developments are simply out of the store's control. Volatile weather patterns in the Mediterranean have impacted the countries that generate the largest volume of olive oil, namely Greece, Spain, and Italy. This has greatly hampered the yield produced by manufacturers in these locales, which has led to increasing prices.
The cost hikes are most severe throughout Europe, but it appears that American consumers are also experiencing the strain on their pocketbooks. So much so that Costco members on Reddit are seeking alternatives. According to one commenter, "For the first time it was cheaper to buy avocado oil last week," while another stated that Costco had "amazing prices" on ghee, a variety of clarified butter that is caramelized for a deeper, richer flavor.
While these alternatives can help save a few bucks, olive oil diehards remain committed despite the price increases. As one person put it, "I grew up in Italy. Did a blind taste test [with] my parents. They refused to believe that the one they picked as their favorite was this one. Worth every penny."