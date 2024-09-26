The Aldi Meat That Just Won An Official Fan Favorite Award

The popular European-imported discount grocery chain, Aldi, just announced the winners of its official fan favorite awards. And it seems Aldi customers are massive fans of its Black Angus beef chuck roast, which won in the Cozy Comfort category. This is the sixth year for the annual fan favorite survey in which customers can vote for the products they think other Aldi shoppers should sample.

Scott Patton, Aldi's vice president of national buying, said in an announcement, "There is a lot of Aldi love out there, and the Fan Favorites survey gives our shoppers a chance to share feedback on their go-to products." He added, "Listening to customer voices is just one of the ways we remain a leader in the private label space and cultivate shopper loyalty."

Another way Aldi aims to garner loyalty is by giving customers a great deal on a choice cut of meat. The fresh-never-frozen Black Angus beef chuck roast is touted as well-marbled, leading to a buttery, juicy meat with tenderness to spare. According to Aldi's website, it's USDA Choice, hand selected and trimmed — meaning an Aldi butcher has ensured it's cut just right for your Sunday beef pot roast.