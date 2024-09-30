Give Your Grilled Sausages Way More Flavor With A Simple Foil Pouch Tip

Smoking sausage is one of the best ways to make this delicious protein taste even better. This is because of a chemical reaction that involves organic and volatile compounds, the latter of which imparts that memorable barbecue aroma to your food. Fortunately, you don't need a dedicated smoker to infuse that coveted flavor into your sausages. You can do so using a gas grill and this handy foil pouch hack.

For this smoke-creating hack, you'll need to place about one cup of wood chips or pellets on the center of a sheet of tin foil. You can add any kind of wood — cherry, hickory, pecan, etc. — to your aluminum foil grilling aid. Plus, it may even be more helpful to make multiple packets, in case you run out and need to make more smoke. Also, you don't have to soak the wood beforehand to make it last longer, because you aren't directly burning it. Once placed on your grill, your foil pouch of wood chips should last about 40 to 45 minutes.

To create the packet, fold opposite sides of the foil over the wood, and then double-fold the remaining ends into themselves, which will act as a seal for the pouch. Then, so the smoke can be released while the wood heats up, pierce the foil with a fork or knife. The more holes that you make, the more smoke will come out. Finally, place the packet over medium heat while the grill preheats. In about 15 minutes, the smoke will develop so that you can start cooking. When you do so, always remember to avoid overcooking your sausages.