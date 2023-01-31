How To Avoid Overcooking Sausage, According To Guy Fieri - Exclusive

According to MasterClass, bratwurst is a type of German sausage that is normally a combination of pork and veal. "We did make the beer bratwurst, and ... there is an ability to overcook them," Guy Fieri told the Daily Meal. "People don't get this — you sit there and overcook them. You liquefy the fat side of the sausage, the fat starts to come out, and now you've got this dry sausage."

The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host explained that the solution is simply paying attention. Fieri described that "cooking is not a part-time sport," as you should always be on top of the stove, putting your phone away, and tasting as you go. The restauranter also recommended not to be TikToking while simultaneously cooking, but we make no promises on that front.

Apparently, poking bratwurst while it's cooking is a big no-no, as it can release the juices easily (via Taste of Home). Make sure the meat thermometer reads 160 degrees before taking it off the grill — with tongs — and you should be ready for eating!

