Lactaid Milk Is Being Recalled In 27 States Due To A Serious Allergy Risk
There are a number of reasons that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration might share a recall announcement. Although consumers might first think of products being subject to a recall for something like reports of an item being linked to cases of food poisoning, they can also happen when foods are found to contain allergens that aren't listed on the packaging. That was the reason for a massive, 27-state recall share by the FDA on September 20, 2024, impacting 96-ounce cartons of Lactaid milk.
Products were recalled because of the possibility that trace amounts of almonds were present in the milk, and although there were no reported illnesses at the time of the announcement, the FDA stressed that the milk had the potential to cause severe reactions. For those sensitive or allergic to almonds, reactions can range from itching and hives to difficulty breathing, vomiting, loss of consciousness, and anaphylaxis.
The multi-state recall was issued for Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The FDA also identified potentially impacted containers of milk by a series of best by dates and production codes.
The recall covers several different types of Lactaid milk
All of the recalled products were 96-ounce containers of refrigerated Lactaid (similar to the one pictured), including whole, 2%, 1%, fat free, and calcium enriched products. They also bear the code 51-4109 P2, and include a range of dates from November 22, 2024, to December 1, 2024. Cartons were delivered to various retailers in 27 states between September 5 and September 18.
Manufacturer HP Hood LLC stated that the potential contamination was found during routine maintenance operations, and are offering a full refund or exchange for consumers who return the milk to their retailer. Questions can be directed to Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423.
In the case of mild tree nut allergies, treatment includes over-the-counter antihistamines. Serious allergic reactions require professional medical attention as soon as possible, and it's also worth noting that it is possible to develop a food allergy as an adult. The scale of the multi-state recall put it among some of the largest food recalls of 2024, which also included the Class I Palmer Candy recall in August.