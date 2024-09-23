Lactaid Milk Is Being Recalled In 27 States Due To A Serious Allergy Risk

There are a number of reasons that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration might share a recall announcement. Although consumers might first think of products being subject to a recall for something like reports of an item being linked to cases of food poisoning, they can also happen when foods are found to contain allergens that aren't listed on the packaging. That was the reason for a massive, 27-state recall share by the FDA on September 20, 2024, impacting 96-ounce cartons of Lactaid milk.

Products were recalled because of the possibility that trace amounts of almonds were present in the milk, and although there were no reported illnesses at the time of the announcement, the FDA stressed that the milk had the potential to cause severe reactions. For those sensitive or allergic to almonds, reactions can range from itching and hives to difficulty breathing, vomiting, loss of consciousness, and anaphylaxis.

The multi-state recall was issued for Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The FDA also identified potentially impacted containers of milk by a series of best by dates and production codes.