The Peaceful Meaning Behind The Pretzels At Oktoberfest

On the list of popular German dishes to try, most people have undoubtedly checked off pretzels. Crunchy, salty, and delicious, these treats are great not just during Oktoberfest celebrations, but all year long. German pretzels are distinguished by the lye bath used to give them their gorgeous color and chewy texture — in fact, a common mistake when making homemade pretzels is skipping either the lye or its American equivalent of baking soda. But what is the origin of German pretzels, and how did they come to be associated with Oktoberfest?

German monks first sold pretzels in the 12th century, in the Bad Urach region of Southern Germany, and they became widely enjoyed thereafter. When Bavarian Germany began celebrating Oktoberfest in the 19th century, they discovered that pretzels were the perfect accompaniment to the plentiful beer being served as part of the harvest festival, and fittingly, pretzels used many of the same ingredients as beer. The first Oktoberfest was held to celebrate a royal wedding, but today, the festivities are all about great eats and good company to celebrate the rich history of German food and drink, of which pretzels are a significant part.