The Store-Bought Secret To Mastering The Perfect Lava Cake

There are few things more delightful at the end of a meal than cutting into a dense chocolate cake and watching with wonder as it explodes with rivulets of warm chocolate oozing down the plate. Unfortunately, recreating the experience is as unpredictable as a volcano's eruptions. Although the recipe for a classic molten lava cake calls for just five ingredients and five seemingly uncomplicated steps, getting the consistency right can be tricky. Plus, the individual cakes are made à la minute, right before it is served, which can be stressful if you're serving guests. Thankfully, there is a simple solution and all you need is store-bought instant pudding, plus a box of cake mix, chocolate chips, and a slow cooker.

Giving your dinner party an upgrade using instant pudding mix for dessert will be as impressive as if you started from scratch. Using your slow cooker will make preparing for your party easier by allowing you to plan ahead and have your cake ready to serve at the end of your meal. You'll also have fewer dishes, since you won't need to use the individual ramekins normally required for the dessert. The result will still be a warm, gooey and rich cake with ripples of chocolate running through it.