Aldi's Simply Nature Chicken Sausage Just Got The Perfect Fall Upgrade

Big news for sheet pan lovers: On September 18, Aldi stocked two new flavors of Simply Nature's Chicken Sausage that are perfect for your quick autumn dinners. The flavors, dubbed Harvest Apple and Cranberry Sage, are available now at the price of $4.99 for a pack of five and are part of a group of fall Aldi items released in September.

Simply Nature is Aldi's brand for organic and non-GMO products, and it offers a variety of other sausage flavors throughout the year as well as these seasonal ones, ranging from pesto to green chile. Some people prefer to eat chicken sausage like the kind offered by Simply Nature because chicken is a lean meat with less sodium than pork. Whether you're thinking up a simple weeknight meal or planning ahead for Thanksgiving, these new offerings are ready to add fall flavor to your meals now, even before the leaves start to change colors and the temperatures drop.