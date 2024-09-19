Aldi's Simply Nature Chicken Sausage Just Got The Perfect Fall Upgrade
Big news for sheet pan lovers: On September 18, Aldi stocked two new flavors of Simply Nature's Chicken Sausage that are perfect for your quick autumn dinners. The flavors, dubbed Harvest Apple and Cranberry Sage, are available now at the price of $4.99 for a pack of five and are part of a group of fall Aldi items released in September.
Simply Nature is Aldi's brand for organic and non-GMO products, and it offers a variety of other sausage flavors throughout the year as well as these seasonal ones, ranging from pesto to green chile. Some people prefer to eat chicken sausage like the kind offered by Simply Nature because chicken is a lean meat with less sodium than pork. Whether you're thinking up a simple weeknight meal or planning ahead for Thanksgiving, these new offerings are ready to add fall flavor to your meals now, even before the leaves start to change colors and the temperatures drop.
What to pair with this seasonal sausage
So you made a trip to Aldi and bought four packs of sausage. What should you do with them? Luckily, sausage is an extremely versatile ingredient and a good way to add flavor and protein to a meal. Of course, there's always the classic one-pan dish, like our apple, butternut squash, and chicken sausage sheet pan recipe. You could also add slices to a harvest salad or a seasonal pizza. One Redditor on a thread about meals for chicken sausage said they cook the sausages, slice them up, and pair them with cheese and crackers for "an adult Lunchable."
But you're not limited to afternoon and evening meals — sausage is, of course, also a breakfast staple. You could cook it into a breakfast sandwich, make an autumn breakfast hash, or roll up some meal-prep breakfast burritos. The possibilities are endless, and none of these meals will break the bank — Aldi employs a variety of strategies to ensure its meat, including the chicken sausage, is relatively cheap.