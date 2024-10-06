The Rich Ingredient You Should Add To Waffle Batter For An Upgraded Breakfast

It's a cozy weekend morning, rain is drizzling outside your window, and only one breakfast feels right to make: waffles. Sure, you could just pop your favorite frozen waffles into the toaster or break out the just-add-water boxed mix, but maybe you're feeling a little more inspired (or trying to impress someone). Luckily, there's an easy add-in that will bring your breakfast game to the next level, and it can even double as a delicious topping: whipping cream.

One of the best qualities of top-tier waffles is their light, airy texture — it makes the contrasting textures of the crunchy edges and the smooth, dense syrup that much better. Meanwhile, the last thing you want is to make a waffle that's too dense. That's where whipping cream comes in. As you've likely seen when your whipped cream travels from inside a can to adorning your hot chocolate, fat molecules inside the cream trap air bubbles, and the cream expands. A similar process occurs within your waffle when you add whipping cream, trapping more air inside the batter — making your breakfast more delicious.