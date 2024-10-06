The Rich Ingredient You Should Add To Waffle Batter For An Upgraded Breakfast
It's a cozy weekend morning, rain is drizzling outside your window, and only one breakfast feels right to make: waffles. Sure, you could just pop your favorite frozen waffles into the toaster or break out the just-add-water boxed mix, but maybe you're feeling a little more inspired (or trying to impress someone). Luckily, there's an easy add-in that will bring your breakfast game to the next level, and it can even double as a delicious topping: whipping cream.
One of the best qualities of top-tier waffles is their light, airy texture — it makes the contrasting textures of the crunchy edges and the smooth, dense syrup that much better. Meanwhile, the last thing you want is to make a waffle that's too dense. That's where whipping cream comes in. As you've likely seen when your whipped cream travels from inside a can to adorning your hot chocolate, fat molecules inside the cream trap air bubbles, and the cream expands. A similar process occurs within your waffle when you add whipping cream, trapping more air inside the batter — making your breakfast more delicious.
How to add whipping cream to your waffle batter
Okay, so you have the whipping cream in hand. Now what? Well, it's sort of up to you. Be it boxed or homemade batters, a good ratio to keep the texture consistent is substituting half of the milk or water called for in the recipe with the cream and using water for the rest. So, if the recipe calls for a cup of milk, put in half a cup of whipping cream and half a cup of water.
If you want a really rich homemade batter, you can even replace all of the milk with cream, using it as one of the core ingredients in your recipe. This kind of waffle called a Dutch Cream Waffle, which features only four ingredients: flour, salt, eggs, and whipping cream. The result is a simple, airy, and light breakfast that will make you feel like Gordon Ramsay without requiring the expertise and stress levels of Gordon Ramsay.
And if you're feeling really ambitious? Use that leftover whipping cream to make some fall-ready, cinnamon-flavored whipped cream to top it off.