Why You'll Want Instant Pudding Mix For Perfectly Plump Cream Puffs
Cloud-like cream puffs are a straightforward preparation in which two simple elements — classic pâte à choux and a creamy filling — come together for a delicious treat, with a satisfying textural contrast that feels heaven-sent. Yet despite this basic composition, many buy them from a bakery rather than risk homemade, for fear of a disappointing, deflated filling (and a soggy pastry shell, by extension). There's no denying ethereal whipped cream is ideal for the delicate choux pastry, but it can collapse and separate quickly.
Fortunately, there are many delicious ways to upgrade your desserts with instant pudding mix, and by calling upon this single, easily sourced, and affordable ingredient for your filling, you guarantee not only a stronger dose of sweetness but also a sturdier, longer-lasting cream. Instant pudding mix works as a binder and thickening agent, which helps address a surplus moisture problem, and prevents the deterioration of an air and fat molecule network that provides the cream's structure and lift. Also, while cornstarch and products like ClearJel will stabilize your cream, they don't offer much in terms of taste. Pudding mix, on the other hand, is designed to deliver flavor.
Making pudding mix cream puff filling
Recipes for incorporating pudding mix into your choux puff cream call for anywhere from one to two 3½-ounce packages of pudding mix per 1 cup of milk and 2 cups of cream, but ultimately the amount you include is a matter of taste and texture. Since it can be quite sweet, it's best to start on the low end and scale up as you sample, bearing in mind that more mix will equal thicker, sweeter cream.
Vanilla-flavored pudding is perfect for a classic cream puff profile, but lemon offers a slight citrus boost. Butterscotch, pistachio, or banana can bring unique twists to suit your tastes. And when you're in need of an extra decadent option, go all-in with chocolate cream puffs with salted caramel custard filling. But no matter your flavor, by leveraging this powder you can rely on a substantial filling that'll withstand a longer test of time.